AscendEX Lists Opulous

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAscendEX is pleased to announce the listing of the Opulous token under the trading pair OPUL/USDT starting on Jan. 6 at 2 p.m. UTC. Opulous brings NFTs and DeFi to the music industry, changing how musicians access the funding they need and providing a launchpad for the first music copyright-backed NFTs...

How PoorQuack Fixes the MemeCoin Space

Over the last two years, especially after the crash of March 2020, the market went through some huge changes. One particular change or addition was MemeCoins… MemeCoins officially started to appear after the full support of Elon Musk to DogeCoin, the first MemeCoin ever which was made as a joke from its developer… Then an infinite amount of ‘’Inu’s’’ flooded the market, covering every possible dog race of the known -and not-world!
AscendEX Adds Superalgos Automation Tools for Crypto Trading

an open-source community-owned trading intelligence project, this week announced its partnership with AscendEX, a global cryptocurrency platform. Through the partnership, Superalgos will bring the exchange’s users new trading automation tools, enabling them to deploy sophisticated automated trading systems. The Superalgos community, for its part, will enjoy more favorable trading fees under the referral program launched with the partnership, the companies vow.
What is Decentralised Finance 2.0?

One of the most successful innovations to come out of blockchain technology is the introduction of decentralized finance. Decentralized or DeFi is a broad term used to catalog the decentralized applications that integrate traditional financial services into the crypto world. Decentralized finance applications and protocols are constantly evolving to integrate...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Royalties#Music Industry#Copyrights#Opul#Nft#Republic Records#Usdc
Solidus AI Tech ICO listings

In November, four sites listed Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs) for Solidus AI Tech and its token AITECH. Solidus AI Tech is a tech company that is bridging the gap of insufficient High-Performance Computing resources in Europe, by building data centers throughout Europe. One facility in Budapest has already been built and Solidus AI Tech is commencing to build an HPC infrastructure.
ADALend Listed On CardanoCube

ADALend, a decentralized lending platform utilizing the Cardano blockchain, has recently been listed on CardanoCube.io, a platform that makes information on dApps available by providing an overview of all projects and dApps building on Cardano. The listing is preceded by ADALend’s announcement, where they shared the intention of using Plutus Application Backend (PAB) to continue the development of the platform.
BLOCKS: Industry Agnosticity in Blockchain

BLOCKS is an innovative decentralized autonomous organization that offers blockchain solutions to companies that need to alter their modus operandi. The core objective of BLOCKS is to help companies revolutionize the way they operate and make industries benefit from blockchain technology, considered as the future of finance. One of its aims is to migrate traditional, existing businesses onto the blockchain.
2022MOON to be listed on BitMart

Seoul, South Korea — 2022MOON, a blockchain technology start-up currently focusing on bringing the Metaverse Union out to the world, is a project that aims to provide an innovative service using decentralized finance (DeFi) blockchain technology. After the successful launch of their token on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) back in November, they have successfully launched the ERC-20 compliant version of 2022M on Dec. 16. By purchasing 2022M tokens on the ERC-20 network, Ethereum (ETH) holders are now given a chance to earn Tether (USDT) just by holding the 2022M tokens. This is possible through a revolutionary technology in the DeFi rewarding system with a cross-chain mechanism. Both sales took place on the popular platform Pinksale.
eToro lists SAND

The Sandbox is a virtual metaverse world that combines blockchain technology with gaming. SAND is the crypto that offers the absolute and relative greatest momentum when it comes to NFTs. eToro is excited to announce that the Sandbox (SAND/USD) has arrived on its investment platform. The Sandbox is a virtual...
RPGC Token Lists on P2PB2B

RPGC (RedPad Games Coin) is a cryptocurrency launched by RedPad Games Studio, a video game development company based in Zurich, Switzerland. The company assists AMAZON with server architecture and network infrastructure, and NVIDIA with the streaming service GeForce Now. Throughout 18 years of gaming industry experience, it has worked on...
Lisk 2021 – Year in Review

The year is coming to an end and the team at Lisk would like to take this opportunity to summarize the most important accomplishments. In 2021, despite the current pandemic situation, Lisk accomplished a multitude of achievements and other incredibly important milestones. From the successful and largest network migration to the hosting of a brand new blockchain event, ​​this blog post covers the highlights of the past twelve months.
GameStop surges 30% on report of new NFT project

GameStop (NYSE:GME) shares surged by more than 30% in after-hours trading on reports that it is getting into the market for nonfungible tokens and cryptocurrency as part of a major turnaround plan at the videogame retailer. According to a report in the Wall Street Journal, GameStop (GME) has hired more...
FJB Coin is now available for trading on LBank Exchange

INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Jan. 4, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed FJB Coin (Lets Go Brandon!) on January 4, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the FJB/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. While driving innovation, crypto can also support...
U.S. Mining Company Marathon Now Holds 8,133 BTC. And They’re Not Selling It

In their December report, Marathon Digital Holdings announced their total BTC holdings. And assured their investors that they were not selling any of it any time soon. This is particularly interesting considering the company bought “a record number” of S19s in December. Reportedly, they got a giant loan using Bitcoin as collateral. An operation we’ll see a lot more in the near future throughout the industry.
