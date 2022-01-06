AscendEX Lists Opulous

Seoul, South Korea — 2022MOON, a blockchain technology start-up currently focusing on bringing the Metaverse Union out to the world, is a project that aims to provide an innovative service using decentralized finance (DeFi) blockchain technology. After the successful launch of their token on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) back in November, they have successfully launched the ERC-20 compliant version of 2022M on Dec. 16. By purchasing 2022M tokens on the ERC-20 network, Ethereum (ETH) holders are now given a chance to earn Tether (USDT) just by holding the 2022M tokens. This is possible through a revolutionary technology in the DeFi rewarding system with a cross-chain mechanism. Both sales took place on the popular platform Pinksale.

