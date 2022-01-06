ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Imperioli Will Lead the Ensemble of The White Lotus Season Two

By Bethy Squires
Vulture
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike so many of us in 2021, Mike White must have been rewatching The Sopranos. For he has tapped Michael Imperioli to star in the second season of his vacation malaise satire The White Lotus. According to Deadline,...

www.vulture.com

Distractify

Is Wilmer Valderrama Leaving 'NCIS' After Being on the Drama Series for Five Seasons?

When actor Wilmer Valderamma joined the cast of NCIS as Special Agent Nick Torres in Season 14, he quickly became a fan favorite. At first, it may have seemed like a humorous choice to cast Fez as an NCIS agent, but he’s become a series veteran and an essential of the series over time. Currently, the hit drama is on winter hiatus, taking a break from CBS audiences’ screens before it returns in the New Year.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘And Just Like That…’ Chris Noth Cut From Season 1 Finale

Chris Noth‘s surprise appearance in And Just Like That‘s finale airing on Feb. 3 has been scrapped, a source has confirmed to Deadline. The scrubbing is the latest fallout for Noth following accusations of sexual assault were made against the actor by multiple women. He has denied the allegations. Noth, who portrays Mr. Big in the franchise, died in the premiere episode of HBO Max’s Sex and the City spin-off but was due to return in a flashback scene set in Paris. Big’s wife Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), tucked his ashes away in the closet of her Brownstone until she could find where he wanted to be. In paparazzi photos shot in Paris, Carrie is shown emptying out what looked like ashes out of her Eiffel Tower purse and into the Seine River. HBO Max has declined to comment. According to TV Line who broke the news of the finale edit, the creative team behind the series decided the images shot in the City of Lights were not integral to the scene. Noth recently made his final appearance in CBS’ The Equilizer after it was announced he was fired from the show in connection to the same allegations.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

7 New Netflix Shows in January 2022 and the Best Reasons to Watch

1. “Ozark” Season 4, Part 1 (available January 21) Why Should I Watch? The beginning of the end starts with a premiere episode titled… “The Beginning of the End.” Jason Bateman’s breakthrough dramatic turn — as Marty Byrde, an accountant-turned-money-launderer who flees to the middle of Missouri with his family to make big profits for his cartel lord clients — will come to a close in 2022 via a supersized final season. Part 1 premieres January 21 with eight episodes, before the last eight entries debut at a later date. By now, you know if you’re onboard with the dark crime...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘The Goldbergs’ Star Wendi McLendon-Covey Confirms Four Additional Season 9 Episodes

As Deadline reported last month, amid the Jeff Garlin drama — which culminated with the actor’s exit from The Goldbergs following HR investigations — and as the show marked its 200th episode, the veteran ABC comedy series also received an order for four additional episodes, bringing its ninth season to 22 episodes. This morning, The Goldbergs star Wendi McLendon-Covey took to Instagram to confirm the additional episode order. “2022 has already thrown us many curveballs, but here’s some good news: ABC has ordered 4 additional episodes, bringing season 9 up to 22 episodes!,” she wrote next to photos teasing the comedy’s upcoming episode. “This week’s show will make you want to dance, so wash your leg warmers!” ABC, which just renewed another veteran series, Grey’s Anatomy, is yet to make a renewal recision on The Goldbergs. Nine seasons in, the 1980s family comedy remains a solid ratings performer and an anchor of ABC’s Wednesday comedy lineup. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wendi McLendon-Covey (@wendimclendoncovey)
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The White Lotus’ Recruits Aubrey Plaza for Season 2

Aubrey Plaza is heading for a White Lotus vacation. The Parks and Recreation favorite has been tapped to star in the upcoming second season of the dark comedy from creator Mike White. Season two of the HBO comedy will say farewell to Hawaii and be set at a different White Lotus property as the social satire follows a new group of vacationers. Sources say Italy is being eyed as the location for season two, though HBO has remained mum on that detail. Plaza will play Harper Spiller, a woman on vacation with her husband and his friends. She joins the previously announced Michael...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘The Patient’: Domhnall Gleeson To Star, Three Others Join Steve Carell In FX Series From ‘The Americans’ Duo

Domhnall Gleeson has been tapped as the co-lead opposite Steve Carell in The Patient, FX’s 10-episode half-hour limited series from The Americans creative duo Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields, and FX Productions. Also joining the cast are Linda Emond (Succession, The Gilded Age), Laura Niemi (This Is Us, Justified) and Andrew Leeds (The Dropout, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist). Co-written by Fields and Weisberg, in The Patient, a psychotherapist (Carell) finds himself held prisoner by a serial killer (Gleeson) with an unusual request: curb his homicidal urges. But unwinding the mind of this man while also dealing with the waves of his own repressed...
TV SERIES
The Independent

Yellowjackets viewers share dream casting choices for adult version of Jackie

uNew TV show Yellowjackets has generating a huge number of theories ahead of its first season finale.The series follows a girl’s soccer team whose plane crashes in the wilderness on their way to play the Nationals.Viewers learn they were missing for 19 months – but over the course of that time, become a cannibalistic clan led by an unknown character, known as the “antler queen”The show also follows the adult version of the characters who make it out of the wilderness alive and become celebrities. However, 20 years later, the secret of what actually went down after their plane crashed...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Mia Sinclair Jenness Boards ‘The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry’; Rom-Com ‘The Other Zoey’ Adds Mallori Johnson, Maggie Thurmon, Amalia Yoo & More

EXCLUSIVE: Mia Sinclair Jenness (Arcane) will star alongside Kunal Nayyar, Lucy Hale, Christina Hendricks, David Arquette and Scott Foley in The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry, an adaptation of Gabrielle Zevin’s New York Times bestselling novel, which is currently in production in Cape Cod. The film directed by Hans Canosa follows the titular A.J. Fikry (Nayyar), whose life is not at all what he expected it to be. His wife has died, his bookstore is experiencing the worst sales in its history, and now his prized possession, a rare edition of Poe poems, has been stolen. Over time, he has given up on people,...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Suspicion’ Trailer: Uma Thurman Unravels in Apple TV+ Kidnapping Drama Series

Uma Thurman in the crossroads of an emotional scandal is reason enough to watch anything these days, but an Apple TV+ series? That just means more of the Academy Award-nominated “Pulp Fiction” and “Kill Bill” star chewing the scene across eight glossy episodes. Apple TV+ has revealed the full trailer for its upcoming thriller series, “Suspicion,” which is set to hit the streaming platform February 4, with the first two episodes arriving that day followed by one every Friday. Watch the first look below. Here’s the official synopsis from Apple, which promises plenty of soapy thrills: “When the son of a...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

White Lotus Season 2 Adds Fan-Favorite Sopranos Star

After becoming one of TV's biggest surprises in 2021, The White Lotus is returning to HBO for a second season, but it will be bringing a cast filled with new faces. Originally intended as a limited series, The White Lotus is getting the anthology treatment at HBO, with the new season leaving Hawaii for a different White Lotus hotel in another location and focusing on an entirely different group of guests. Months after the show was renewed, the cast is finally starting to come together, and it's being led by one of the main stars of HBO's most iconic series, The Sopranos.
TV SERIES
Vulture

Watch Cate Blanchett and Jimmy Fallon Plank on The Tonight Show

New Year’s resolutions! Celebs have them too, apparently. Well, some celebs. Cate Blanchett didn’t make any this year, but she did recently find a list of resolutions from 2008. She told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show that she hadn’t done even one in the 14 years since writing it. Fallon, on the other hand, has vowed to get absolutely jacked in the New Year. Great. He can join Joe Rogan and Carrot Top on some kind of absolutely demented tour sponsored by human growth hormone. Blanchett, in classic domme fashion, demanded Fallon do some burpees or planks right the fuck now on camera. They both got on the floor of their respective spaces and did a good 20-second plank. Clearly Fallon is only months away from joining the Henry Rollins Big Thick Neck Club. Congrats!
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Supercool’: Vertical Entertainment Acquires Rights To Comedy Starring Jake Short, Miles J. Harvey & Damon Wayans Jr.

EXCLUSIVE: Vertical Entertainment has acquired North American rights to the comedy Supercool, starring Jake Short (This Is the Year), Miles J. Harvey (The Babysitter) and Damon Wayans Jr. (Let’s Be Cops, The Other Guys), with plans to release it in theaters and on digital and VOD on February 11. The film from director Teppo Airaksinen (Juice) centers on Neil Tobbler (Short), who has gone through most of his life feeling invisible and fantasizing about his long-time crush, Summer (Madison Davenport). When Neil and his best friend Gilbert (Harvey) find out that Summer is throwing a birthday party, Gilbert pressures Neil to...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

SAG Awards Nominations: Kristen Stewart, ‘Harder They Fall,’ ‘Reservation Dogs’ Snubbed as ‘Yellowstone’ Surprises

The SAG Awards nominations unveiled Wednesday morning offered a number of surprises and head-scratching snubs. On the film side, a number of Oscar hopeful titles failed to score any nominations from SAG-AFTRA, including the groundbreaking Black Western The Harder They Fall, The French Dispatch, C’mon C’mon and Spider-Man: No Way Home. The latest Spider-Man film didn’t even earn any stunt nominations, with Oscar hopefuls No Time to Die and Dune earning their only nominations in the stunt category. Meanwhile, Oscar hopefuls The Lost Daughter and West Side Story only scored one nod each, for Olivia Colman in The Lost Daughter and Ariana DeBose...
MOVIES
q93fm.com

In Brief: 'The Goldbergs' gets full ninth season; Aubrey Plaza joins 'The White Lotus', and more

ABC has ordered four additional episodes of The Goldbergs, bringing its season nine total to a full 22, series star Wendi McLendon-Covey announced Monday on Instagram. The move has nothing to do with the previously announced departure of fellow original star Jeff Garlin, who left the series following multiple misconduct allegations, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It's still unclear how the sitcom will write out Garlin's character Murray...
TV SERIES
imdb.com

Everything We Know About The White Lotus Season 2

Aubrey Plaza is checking in to The White Lotus. HBO confirmed to E! News that the Parks & Recreation actress is joining the cast of the second installment of the Mike White series. According to Deadline, who first reported the news, Aubrey is set to portray Harper Spiller, a woman on vacation with her husband and his friends. Aubrey is the second confirmed member of the cast, though it's rumored Jennifer Coolidge will reprise her role as Tanya. Sopranos star Michael Imperioli was the first to be cast in the series. Alexandra Daddario, Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Natasha Rothwell, Jake Lacy, Brittany O'Grady, Sydney Sweeney and Steve...
TV SERIES
Vulture

Sharon Stone Boards The Flight Attendant Season Two

We are now boarding all estranged mothers and daughters for a reunion on a flight without Wi-Fi or snacks. Sharon Stone has been announced in a recurring role in season two of HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant, per an HBO Max press release. She’ll be playing Lisa Bowden, Kaley Cuoco’s character Cassie’s estranged mother who prefers to stay estranged from her alcoholic daughter. According to HBO Max, season two will find Cassie “living her best sober life in Los Angeles while moonlighting as a CIA asset in her spare time” and is currently shooting in Los Angeles, Berlin, and Reykjavik. The HBO Max thriller was nominated for nine Emmys, including Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.
TV SERIES
Deadline

SAG Awards Nominations: ‘House Of Gucci’, ‘Power Of The Dog’, ‘Succession’, ‘Ted Lasso’ Top Lists

UPDATED with full list of nominees: Nominations were revealed Wednesday morning for the 28th annual SAG Awards, one of the bellwether guild events in the awards-season calendar. On the film side, MGM/United Artists Releasing’s House of Gucci and Netflix’s The Power of the Dog led nominations with three apiece. Power of the Dog scored for Lead Actor Benedict Cumberbatch, and Kirsten Dunst and Kodi Smit-McPhee in supporting, but missed out on an Ensemble nom. Those went to Belfast, CODA, Don’t Look Up, King Richard and Gucci, which scored acting noms for Lady Gaga and Jered Leto. In TV, Emmy champs Succession from...
MOVIES

