Wall Township, NJ

Wall BOE starts year with rocky reorganization meeting

By Corey Rothauser
 3 days ago
WALL TOWNSHIP — The Wall Township Board of Education started its new year with some sour notes Tuesday night.

A write-in victor’s refusal to take office was followed by a running verbal altercation with the board’s vice president, parents criticized the school district’s compliance with state mask mandates and an incumbent board member called Gov. Phil Murphy “a blundering fool” who was “infuriating the public.” The board’s annual reorganization meeting in the Wall High School cafeteria ended with two vacant seats, one left by vice president Andrew Krupa, whose term expired, and the other seat refused by frequent board critic Betsy Cross, who had won it as a write-in last November.

When invited to take the oath office, Ms. Cross remained firmly planted in the public portion of the gathering, telling BOE members, “I’m going to stay on this side for the entire year, thank you.”

The school board will determine Mr. Krupa’s replacement during the next regular meeting on Jan. 18, while Monmouth County Superintendent Lester W. Richens will decide who will fill the seat rejected by Ms. Cross.

Mr. Krupa had begun the meeting by using his last statement as a board member to call for more civility in the way fellow members are treated by members of the community, particularly during school board meetings.

“People need to be more aware of the fact that we [board members] are individuals,” he said. “The way we have been treated, it comes across as hurtful and unnecessary to everyone. I really think it’s important we get back to that help-or-hinder mindset.”

He then left the dais and took a seat next to Ms. Cross, where the two then began an altercation that seemed to mirror the exchanges he had just decried. While it was unclear who had started it, the argument derailed the public comment session, as parents were still waiting to be heard.

