Sumter County, FL

4th resident of Florida retirement haven The Villages arrested for voter fraud

By Sam Sachs, Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) — Another resident of The Villages in Florida, the nation’s largest retirement community, has been arrested for voter fraud by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Charles Franklin Barnes was arrested on Jan. 4 for violating the law and attempting to cast multiple ballots in the 2020 election. He’s the fourth resident of the community, located northwest of Orlando, to see charges for voter fraud in the past month.

3 from The Villages charged with voter fraud, accused of casting more than 1 ballot in 2020 election

In December 2021, Jay Ketcik, Joan Halstead and John Rider were charged for casting more than one ballot, according to local authorities. All three were registered as Republican voters at the time of the election.

According to previous coverage by local TV news station WESH, Ketcik voted by mail in Florida while also casting an absentee ballot in Michigan, while Halstead voted in person in Florida but cast an absentee ballot in New York.

Fox News Channel viewers more likely to believe COVID falsehoods, study finds

Rider was charged with casting an absentee ballot in New York while also voting in Sumter County, according to reporting by Villages-News , a media company in The Villages.

Barnes was released on a $2,000 bond, according to the Sumter County sheriff. According to Florida vote records, Barnes was not affiliated with a political party.

WMBB

Local lawyer recognized among top 5% in Florida

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) –  A local attorney is honored as one of the best in the state. Larry Perry has been selected as a 2022 Florida Super Lawyer. Perry is the senior partner of Perry and Young Attorneys at Law here in Bay County. Perry describes this award as winning the Heisman Trophy for […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Body found at landfill in Campbellton

UPDATE: 1/8/2022, 9:37 p.m. CAMPBELLTON, Fla. (WMBB) — According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the body found at the landfill on Saturday is male. Law enforcement said the medical examiner was also on scene and add the landfill collects trash from multiple counties in the Panhandle. Our previous version of the story is below: […]
CAMPBELLTON, FL
WMBB

Local attorney William S. Henry sworn in as new circuit judge

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Family, friends, and colleagues of a local attorney gathered Friday afternoon to watch him take the next step in his profession. The Honorable William Scott Henry was sworn in as a circuit judge in Florida’s 14th Judicial Circuit. Judge Henry was raised here in the panhandle, graduated from Rutherford High […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Wewahitchka city leaders address construction flaws of new fire station

WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. (WMBB) — Wewahitchka city commissioners are at odds with a local contractor over the new fire station property. As our media partner, the Port St. Joe Star newspaper is reporting, city officials said there are construction flaws. Wewahitchka city leaders discussed problems with their new fire station project during a special meeting last […]
WEWAHITCHKA, FL
WMBB

Three people saved in early morning Franklin County water rescue

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Three people were rescued in Franklin County Sunday morning after their boat had capsized in the bay due to rough waters. Franklin County Sheriff, A.J. Smith, said the people were out duck hunting at around 6:00 or 6:30 Sunday morning. Sheriff Smith said the boat partially sunk but because of […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Lynn Haven gives away hundreds of trees at A.L. Kinsaul Park

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The city of Lynn Haven gave away 300 trees at Kinsaul Park Saturday morning. Lynn Haven residents could choose between red maples, river birch and two kinds of crepe myrtles. Tree giveaways have been consistently happening across Bay County. “Our house is literally just a house with grass planted around […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

Panama City Center for the Arts opens two new exhibits

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — With the new year, brings new art galleries. The Panama City Center for the Arts has opened two new art exhibits this month, featuring southern living through the eyes of a local photographer. “Both of our new exhibits are by artist Cana Yilmaz she is a local photographer and she […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Statistics show human trafficking is on the rise in the Panhandle

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– Human trafficking is a crime that can be hard to spot, and with platforms like social media, it’s happening more than you think. January is National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month. The 14th Judicial Circuit Human Trafficking Task Force serves six Panhandle counties, and board member, Dr. Laurie Lawrence said […]
FLORIDA STATE
WMBB

CEO of Dothan tourism company indicted on federal bank fraud charges

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — On Wednesday, the CEO of Visit Dothan was indicted on federal bank fraud charges of an Iowa-based music festival. The indictment states that Aaron McCreight, who was CEO of Go Cedar Rapids (GoCR) in 2018, was involved in overseeing, planning, and loans related to a music festival called Newbo Evolve. According […]
DOTHAN, AL
WMBB

Alleged motorcycle bandits arrested in connection to Thunder Beach theft

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — After a lengthy investigation, law enforcement has arrested three men in connection to the theft of several motorcycles during the Thunder Beach Fall Rally. 42-year-old Christopher Hill, 19-year-old William Hill and 31-year-old Jared Billingsley from Graceville, are all facing grand theft auto charges. Christopher Hill is facing an additional […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Floodwaters lowered significantly for South Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) – Flooding is a familiar issue many struggles with across the Panhandle. Northwest Florida Water Management officials took to the podium at the Bay County Chamber’s First Friday, Jan. 7 to talk about the issue. One project, in particular, is giving some much-needed relief to a Washington County Pine Ridge Drive […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

JCSO: Jackson County man shot neighbor

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — A Jackson County man was arrested after he allegedly shot his neighbor and tried to prevent the victim and his wife from calling for help, Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies said Thursday. The incident happened at about 12:30 p.m. in the Silver Lake area of the county. After the shooting, the victims […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Omicron surge causes nationwide ‘sickout’

Across the country, workers are calling out sick due to the wrath of the COVID-19 omicron variant. Staffing shortages have been felt across several industries, from the airlines to the medical field, and now, retailers are beginning to feel the crunch, too.
MIAMI, FL
WMBB

Former inmate finds success through jail rehab program

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Franklin County has been tormented by illegal drugs, especially meth. Sheriff A.J. Smith has been giving jail inmates the opportunity to turn their lives around, through a drug rehab program called the Fresh Start program, which started in 2017 to provide inmates with resources to kick their drug and alcohol […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Dog rescued after falling into 30-foot well

PONCE DE LEON, Fla. (WMBB) — A dog was rescued by the Ponce De Leon Fire Department after falling down a 30-foot hole.  The dog was missing for close to a week and was in the well for a couple of days before he was found. Eventually, neighbors realized that the plywood lid covering their […]
PONCE DE LEON, FL
WMBB

Kids and teenagers are stealing guns from homes and unlocked cars

LYNN HAVEN, Fla (WMBB) — Gun thefts among kids and teenagers are becoming a consistent problem throughout Bay County. Last month three students brought two guns to Mowat Middle School.  “That night they took advantage of an opportunity of some unlocked vehicles,” Lynn Haven Police Chief Ricky Ramie said. “And instead of leaving them at […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Update on South Walton underpass construction

INLET BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Department of transportation officially broke ground on the Highway 98/County Road 30A pedestrian underpass in March of last year. Since then, the area has seen different traffic shifts as work continues on the $5.6 million project. “Right now they are on the north side of that tunnel,” FDOT […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

A unique species from Panama City is now on threatened species list

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) – Federal wildlife officials have added the Panama City crayfish to the endangered species list Tuesday. Without protection, they said the crustacean could become extinct shortly. But local officials said they are trying to keep that from happening. The Panama City crayfish’s natural habitat is freshwater pine-filled ditches and wetlands. But […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

WMBB

