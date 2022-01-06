UW-L prof to teach educators mindfulness in FSC series

LA CROSSE (WKBT) – The Franciscan Spirituality Center aims to help educators weather the storm of challenges they face with a six-week, in-person series on mindfulness practices.

Daniel Widuch, a professor of recreation management and therapeutic recreation at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, will present The Mindful Educator Series from 6 to 8 p.m. Mondays, Jan. 24 through Feb. 28, at the FSC at 920 Market St.

The series will probe questions such as:

• How do we develop a mindful way of being in the world?

• What are the potential challenges and roadblocks we might encounter on this journey?

• How is living a mindful life unique for educators?

The series also will focus on the foundations of mindfulness and building mindful awareness practices in everyday life. Discussions will focus on developing a mindful life.

Widuch, who has been with the University of Wisconsin system for 20 years, has been immersed in Tibetan and Theravada Buddhism and insight meditation practices for 15 years. He is a certified mindfulness teacher through the Mindfulness Training Institute and is part of the Wisconsin Prison Mindfulness Initiative to bring mindfulness practices to Wisconsin prison residents.

The series costs $60. You can register at the FSC website or by calling (608) 791-5295.

