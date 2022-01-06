ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

UW-L prof to teach educators mindfulness in FSC series

By Mike Tighe
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 3 days ago

LA CROSSE (WKBT) – The Franciscan Spirituality Center aims to help educators weather the storm of challenges they face with a six-week, in-person series on mindfulness practices.

Daniel Widuch, a professor of recreation management and therapeutic recreation at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, will present The Mindful Educator Series from 6 to 8 p.m. Mondays, Jan. 24 through Feb. 28, at the FSC at 920 Market St.

The series will probe questions such as:

• How do we develop a mindful way of being in the world?

• What are the potential challenges and roadblocks we might encounter on this journey?

• How is living a mindful life unique for educators?

The series also will focus on the foundations of mindfulness and building mindful awareness practices in everyday life. Discussions will focus on developing a mindful life.

Widuch, who has been with the University of Wisconsin system for 20 years, has been immersed in Tibetan and Theravada Buddhism and insight meditation practices for 15 years. He is a certified mindfulness teacher through the Mindfulness Training Institute and is part of the Wisconsin Prison Mindfulness Initiative to bring mindfulness practices to Wisconsin prison residents.

The series costs $60. You can register at the FSC website or by calling (608) 791-5295.

Recent News Headlines from News 8 Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

UW-La Crosse students volunteer to play games with Afghan children at Fort McCoy

FORT McCOY, Wis. . (WKBT) — University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Track and Field and Physical Education volunteers are spending part of their winter break with Afghan children at Fort McCoy. Students stacked cups and played foosball and card games Thursday. Students and staff from several university departments and organizations have planned multiple events for the Afghans on the installation. The...
FORT MCCOY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
La Crosse, WI
Local
Wisconsin Education
State
Wisconsin State
La Crosse, WI
Education
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Vang Council bringing COVID-19 vaccine clinic to Onalaska

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) – All three vaccines will be available tomorrow at Onalaska Middle School. The Vang Council of La Crosse is partnering with multiple organizations for the clinic. The clinic starts at 10 in the morning. You can schedule for vaccine online. Walk-ins are welcome. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT...
ONALASKA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mindfulness#Fsc#Uw#Uw L#Lrb 608 Rrb 791 5295#News 8 Now
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

UW Health experts stress effectiveness of booster shots in fighting COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. — Within the past week, Dane County and Wisconsin have both set records for new COVID-19 cases, due in large part to the rapidly spreading Omicron variant. While breakthrough cases are becoming more common among those who are vaccinated, experts with UW Health stressed that vaccinations are still the best way to prevent severe illness from the virus. Getting a booster shot adds an even greater layer of protection, according to Dr. Dan Shirley, interim medical director of infection control at UW Health and associate professor of medicine at the UW School of Medicine and Public Health.
MADISON, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News 8 Now, Co-Op Credit Union partner for ‘Chase the Chill’ donation effort

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – A donation is helping people in the La Crosse area stay warm. News 8 Now is partnering with Co-Op Credit Union for the drive at locations in Onalaska and Galesville. Community members donated scarves, hats and gloves. Those donations were delivered to Catholic Charities warming center Friday morning. “There are so many people in our...
LA CROSSE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Meditation
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Mayo Clinic fires 1% of staff due to COVID vaccine requirement

ROCHESTER, Minn. (WKBT) — About 1 percent of Mayo Clinic Health System’s staff were fired Wednesday after failing to comply with Mayo’s requirement that they be vaccinated against COVID-19. The health system released a statement saying that 99% of employees across all Mayo Clinic locations complied with the vaccination program. “Mayo Clinic transitioned to a required COVID-19 vaccination program for...
ROCHESTER, MN
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

DHS: COVID-19 pill available in Wisconsin

MADISON (WKBT) — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Wednesday that the state has received its first allocation of the pills to treat COVID-19. The oral antiviral treatments molnupiravir and Paxlovid treat patients with mild to moderate COVID-19. The initial supply is extremely limited and the National Institutes of Health have told providers to prioritize prescribing the treatment to...
WISCONSIN STATE
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Being realistic with New Year’s health resolutions

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT)- Mayo Clinic Health experts want to help you make realistic New Year’s resolutions. Getting in better shape is consistently one of the most common New Year’s resolutions people make each year, but many have a hard time following through. Mayo Clinic physical therapist, Dani Johnson says one of the first hurdles that trips a lot of...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
1K+
Followers
971
Post
221K+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy