Leaders, Including Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, Rally For Fired Barista At The Coffee Tree

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh is on a short-list to host the 2024 Republican presidential convention. But some local leaders say it’s an economic winner for the region while others worry about the politics. Pittsburgh, Salt Lake City, Nashville and Milwaukee are on the Republican short-list to host the next presidential convention and those who promote conventions in the city like VisitPittsburgh are seeing dollar signs. “Similar cities to Pittsburgh – Cleveland is the most recent in 2016 – looking at some of the information that the RNC (Republican National Committee) has given us, the economic impact for Cleveland in 2016 was $200...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO