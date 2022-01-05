ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Leaders, Including Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, Rally For Fired Barista At The Coffee Tree

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Democratic leaders, including Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, rallied for a barista who was fired. Last month, workers at The Coffee...

Related
wtae.com

Pittsburgh and state leaders attend rally to support coffee shop workers who formed union

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh leaders stand in solidarity with workers at The Coffee Tree Roasters, who say they are fighting for fairness. Corey O’Connor, who is a Pittsburgh city council member, said, "This is a great place, but they are making the wrong decision. They are making the wrong decision because these individuals who are taking this stand with us today know what it's like to be part of a neighborhood."
PITTSBURGH, PA
tubecityonline.com

Davis Officially Announces Lt. Gov Bid

McKeesport representative will keep seat, has Shapiro’s endorsement. State Rep. Austin Davis of McKeesport is congratulated by Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey on Tuesday morning. Davis announced plans to run for lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania at Kennedy Park, Downtown. (Tube City Almanac photo) State Rep. Austin Davis on Tuesday officially...
MCKEESPORT, PA
wtae.com

Baristas of Pittsburgh-area coffee shop form union

PITTSBURGH — A barista at a Pittsburgh-area coffee chain claims he was fired after efforts to form a union. The now-former employee of Coffee Tree, Liam Tinker, said efforts to form a union among Coffee Tree employees began several months ago. According to the UFCW Union, at least 50...
PITTSBURGH, PA
977rocks.com

Shapiro Endorses New Lt. Gov. Candidate

More candidates are entering the race for lieutenant governor. On the Democratic side, State Representative Austin Davis of McKeesport announced his candidacy yesterday. The 32-year-old Davis would be the first black lieutenant governor in state history. He was also endorsed by Josh Shapiro, who is the only major candidate to...
MCKEESPORT, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

State Legislature’s Failure To Enact Bipartisan Congressional Map Means Courts Will Likely Intervene

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Republican state House lawmakers are advancing a congressional redistricting plan that Democrats call partisan gerrymandering. This comes as the legislature is under increasing pressure to act to avoid delaying the May 17 primary. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the state House of Representatives is considering a House Republican plan to redistrict the state’s 17 congressional districts, one less than the 18 we currently have. The latest GOP map, say Democrats, would give Republicans a partisan advantage. (Photo: Provided) “At the end of the day, the best-case scenario would probably be 12 to 5, twelve Republicans to five Democrats,” state Rep. Scott Conklin, a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WITF

Gainey tells GOP Pittsburgh ‘would be excited to host’ 2024 presidential convention, but not everyone agrees

"Pittsburgh is a world-class city primed for economic recovery and downtown revitalization as we recover from the COVID-19 pandemic." (Pittsburgh) — Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey is urging the Republican National Committee to select Pittsburgh as the site of its 2024 presidential convention, saying the city “would be excited to host” the gathering. But the overture already is being heavily criticized on social media, and Gainey’s new colleagues in city government are urging the event be held somewhere else.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh’s Bid To Host Republican Presidential Convention In 2024 Splits Local Democrats

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh is on a short-list to host the 2024 Republican presidential convention. But some local leaders say it’s an economic winner for the region while others worry about the politics. Pittsburgh, Salt Lake City, Nashville and Milwaukee are on the Republican short-list to host the next presidential convention and those who promote conventions in the city like VisitPittsburgh are seeing dollar signs. “Similar cities to Pittsburgh – Cleveland is the most recent in 2016 – looking at some of the information that the RNC (Republican National Committee) has given us, the economic impact for Cleveland in 2016 was $200...
PITTSBURGH, PA
TiffinOhio.net

Ohio Democratic candidates for governor announce Lt. Gov. picks

The two now-former mayors running for the Democratic Party nomination for Ohio governor in 2022 announced their lieutenant governor selections Wednesday, with former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley choosing Cuyahoga County Councilmember Cheryl Stephens and former Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley picking state Sen. Theresa Fedor of Toledo. In Columbus Wednesday, Whaley...
OHIO STATE
myfox28columbus.com

Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted discusses labor shortage, economy

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Lt. Governor Jon Husted discusses the economy, COVID vaccine mandates and jobs with Good Day Columbus’ Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco. The Ohio Department of Health reported 18,310 new COVID-19 cases and 269 additional hospitalizations. If you are seeking employment you can click here.
COLUMBUS, OH
erienewsnow.com

Coleman Officially Announces Campaign for Lt. Gov. of PA

HARRISBURG, PA. (ErieNewsNow) - The 2022 election year is officially here and already in full swing. Today, former State Representative and Republican candidate for Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania, Jeff Coleman, officially announced his run. The former two-term State Representative was first elected at age 25 in 2000. Just over two...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Mail

Rep. Brenda Lawrence becomes the 25TH Democrat to join the exodus from Congress ahead of 2022 midterms: Pelosi's hope of keeping the House dwindles further with Republicans heading for a midterm bloodbath

Yet another House Democrat announced Tuesday she will not seek reelection in the 2022 midterm elections – making 25 total House Democrats leaving the House at the end of their term. Representative Brenda Lawrence, 67, tweeted: 'After reflecting on my journey & having conversations with my family, I'm announcing...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Capitol rioter makes tearful apology as she’s sentenced

A Capitol rioter made a tearful apology as she was sentenced for taking part in the 6 January insurrection.Esther Schwemmer, 56, told a judge she was “deeply ashamed” of taking part in the deadly pro-Trump riot in Washington DC last year.“Nothing about it was Christ-like … I hope with time I can forgive myself,” she told US District Judge Dabney Friedrich.Schwemmer, of Leavenworth, Kansas, was sentenced on Monday to two years probation and 60 hours of community service for her part in the riot.She must also pay $500 in restitution for damage to the Capitol building, which prosecutors have estimated...
PROTESTS
Virginia Mercury

The strange, roller-coaster term of Virginia’s improbable governor, Ralph Northam

Happy trails, Governor Northam. By the end of this week, the strange, improbable four-year tour of Virginia’s 73rd governor, His Excellency Ralph Shearer Northam, will be over. In a time-honored ceremony on Saturday morning, surrounded by living former governors dressed befitting a high-society church wedding, the mild-mannered Eastern Shore-raised country doctor who ambled into the […] The post The strange, roller-coaster term of Virginia’s improbable governor, Ralph Northam appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
WBAL Radio

Former Lt. Gov. Michael Steele will not run for governor

Former Lt. Gov. Michael Steele announced that he will not seek the Republican nomination for governor of Maryland, after months of deliberations. "I decided not to get into the race at this time," Steele said. "Despite my own personal desires to want to do it and bring something to offer to Marylanders I had a lot of family considerations to take into account. At the end of the day, as much as service is a big priority for me, my family is a bigger priority."
POLITICS
New York Sun

Congressional Black Caucus Could Emerge as a Casualty of Democrats’ War on Gerrymandering

The Democratic-heavy Congressional Black Caucus is looking like one of the casualties of that party’s war on gerrymandering. In Michigan, a coalition of current and former Detroit lawmakers is planning to sue the state’s redistricting commission over the new congressional and state legislative maps. The group claims the maps disenfranchise black voters and violate the Voting Rights Act. The Times puts the number of state and local seats at issue at “dozens.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
WUSA9

Who is Virginia's new Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears?

RICHMOND, Va. — When Winsome Sears is sworn in as Virginia's lieutenant governor Saturday, she'll make history two times over. First, she becomes the first woman lieutenant governor in the history of the commonwealth. It's a post that has been held by men for the entirety of the state’s history. Her win in November also made her the first woman of color elected to statewide office in Virginia.
RICHMOND, VA

