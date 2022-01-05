ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

NWF State basketball sweeps opener, set to host Chipola Thursday for DH

By Seth Stringer, Northwest Florida Daily News
 3 days ago

Even before Panhandle Conference play began, we knew the NWF State women were legit.

2021's national title validated that. As did a 14-0 first semester en route to a No. 1 national ranking.

Tuesday's 74-68 conference-opening victory at 19th-ranked Gulf Coast State affirmed the obvious, but what followed next was a bigger win for the Raider community.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cihwJ_0ddzF9A900

Led by Tre Clark's 22 points, the Raider men outscored the Commodores 47-33 in the second half and opened the Panhandle slate with a 79-67 victory in Panama City.

Why is this significant?

For starters, the Raiders haven't been the same force since Steve DeMeo departed in 2019. After winning five straight Panhandle crowns, four Region VIII titles in five years and a national title in 2015, the Raiders went a combined 3-25 over the last two seasons in league play and were denied entry into the Panhandle and region tournaments.

Enter Greg Heiar, who now has the team 17-1, ranked fourth in the country and above-.500 in Panhandle play for the first time in three seasons after Tuesday's victory.

Winners of 14 straight, the Raiders did what they couldn't the last two seasons: shine in the second half. Shooting 66% in the second half to run away with the game, the Raiders will look to continue the momentum Thursday night when they host sixth-ranked Chipola (15-2, 1-0) at 7:30 p.m. following the women's 5:30 tipoff.

Speaking of the women, it's business as usual for the defending national champions.

Shelbee Brown delivered a monster 24-point, 11-rebound double-double and Last-Tear Poa was nearly automatic at the charity stripe with a 17-for-18 effort to pace the way with 28 points.

In improving to 15-0 overall and 1-0 in Panhandle play, Walker's crew outscored the Commodores 46-35 in the second half and shined defensively in forcing 17 turnovers and holding the home team to 37.5% shooting and a 6-for-16 clip from 3.

It was just the fourth time this season the Raiders have been played to single digits and a season-high in points allowed by the Raiders, who are outscoring foes by an average margin of 70.8 to 42.8 entering Thursday's highly anticipated matchup with sixth-ranked Chipola (16-1, 1-0).

Simply put, it's a championship-or-bust mentality for the women. And now the men appear equipped to follow suit.

Up Next: Jan. 6 doubleheader

What: NWF State vs. Chipola

When: Women at 5:30, men at 7:30 p.m.

Where: NWF State Raider Arena

How to Watch: Tickets are $7 for adults, $4 children K-12, free for Pre-K and under. NWF Live streaming is also available at https://nwfraiders.com/multimedia/NWFLive

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: NWF State basketball sweeps opener, set to host Chipola Thursday for DH

