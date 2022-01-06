ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darlington County, SC

Darlington County man arrested multiple times on child sex charges avoids additional jail time at sentencing

By Steve Roth
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SCaXy_0ddzF8HQ00

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) – A man who has faced child sex charges multiple times in recent years will not spend any additional time in jail following his most recent sentencing.

Octavious Burns, who was arrested and charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 11 – 1st degree in January 2020, pleaded guilty on December 13 to assault and battery – 1st degree.

Following multiple requests for information, 4th Judicial Circuit Assistant Solicitor Monty Bell told News13 on Wednesday that Burns was sentenced last month by Judge Paul Burch to 711 days in jail and received credit for time served. Since he had served 711 days in jail in this case, Burns was released upon sentencing.

An incident report provided by the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office accused Burns of sexually assaulting a boy who was under the age of 11 numerous times from April 2018 to November 2018. Burns was 16 and 17 years old at the time of the incidents. The report includes graphic details that News13 is choosing not to report.

Bell told News13 that as part of the sentencing, Burns, now 20, must also comply with the requirements set forth in the SC Sex Offender Registry.

Burns was added to the Sex Offender Registry in September 2019 following an assault and battery conviction. In that case, he was initially charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor or attempt – victim under 11 years of age – 1st degree. Officials said the crime happened in late December 2018. Judge Thomas A. Russo handed down a probationary sentence , according to 4th Judicial Circuit Solicitor Will Rogers.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

Related
WBTW News13

North Carolina parents arrested after baby overdoses on fentanyl

MONROE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two parents are in jail after their 14-month-old baby overdosed on fentanyl. The baby is in the hospital recovering. Monroe Police arrested Tyler Shelton Perry, 29, and Nichole Gale, 27, for felony child abuse this week. Perry is also facing several other drug charges, including trafficking in opium or heroin. […]
MONROE, NC
WBTW News13

Woman who killed Conway 9-year-old in DUI crash sentenced to one year

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – A woman who killed a Conway child in a 2018 DUI crash has been sentenced to one year in prison. The 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office tells News13 that Catilia Chestnut, 35, recently pleaded guilty to felony DUI with death in connection with the Georgetown County crash. News13 reported in November 2018 […]
CONWAY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Darlington County, SC
Darlington County, SC
Crime & Safety
WBTW News13

Horry County detective hopes reward moves homicide case forward

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A year later, Horry County investigators are still trying to track down who is responsible for the murder of Peter Franco. Federal officials are now offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that helps detectives catch who’s responsible for his death. Authorities said that Franco, 28, was driving home […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

St. Pauls police identify man and woman wanted on theft charges

ST. PAULS, N.C. (WBTW) — St. Pauls police have identified two people wanted on theft charges. Whitney Britt and Travis Jackson allegedly committed a larceny that happened about 9 a.m. Friday on Wilkinson Drive, St. Pauls police said in a Facebook post. Police released a 40-second video Friday afternoon that shows two people in a […]
SAINT PAULS, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Sex#4th Judicial Circuit#The Sex Offender Registry#Nexstar Media Inc
WBTW News13

Horry County police investigate accidental shooting Friday night

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are investigating an accidental shooting Friday night, according to the department. Police were called at about 9 p.m. Police did not provide a location, just that they were investigating. Police said one person accidentally shot themself. The person is expected to survive. Count on News13 for updates. […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBTW News13

Florence murder suspect released on bond

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence man charged with murder has been released on bond, according to 12th Circuit Court Solicitor Ed Clements. Tyquan Jamar Johnson, 37, posted bond on Wednesday. He was denied bond in 2020, and was then assigned a $150,000 bond in March 2021 under the stipulation that it was only applicable […]
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

3rd person arrested in shooting near CCU off-campus housing

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A third person has been arrested in a shooting near a Coastal Carolina University off-campus housing unit. Gregory Telford, 23, was charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and discharging a firearm into a dwelling. According to warrants obtained by News13, Telford is accused of shooting […]
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

10K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy