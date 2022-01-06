ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Ridge, TN

What to do with your live Christmas trees, wreaths in Oak Ridge

By The Oak Ridger
The Oak Ridger
The Oak Ridger
 3 days ago
People looking to get rid of their live Christmas trees can take them to the parking lots at Big Turtle Park, Solway Park, or the Warehouse Road Convenience Center in Oak Ridge

When you pull into the Big Turtle Park parking lot, there are signs that say where to leave the trees and where you can leave live wreaths, according to a city of Oak Ridge news release. If you have any plastic bags or garbage to dispose of, place it in the trash bin nearby. Do not leave it with the pile of trees.

Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department crews are also accepting live trees at Solway Park, adjacent to the boat ramp on Edgemoor Road. The Parks Department will bring those trees to Living Earth organic waste recycling center in Solway. Live trees should be free of ornaments, lights, and tinsel.

Trees are also accepted at the Convenience Center at 400 Warehouse Road through the end of January. They should be placed in the brush box.

Do not leave artificial Christmas trees at either parks. These must be broken down and disposed of with your regular trash pickup or brought to the Warehouse Road Convenience Center and thrown away in household garbage compactors.

Call (865) 425-3550 with any questions or for more information.

