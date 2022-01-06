ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Ridge, TN

Vaping prohibited in Oak Ridge parks, city properties

By The Oak Ridger
The Oak Ridger
The Oak Ridger
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QdUNq_0ddzEycO00

Vaping is not allowed in Oak Ridge public parks and other city properties.

In 2020, Oak Ridge City Council passed an ordinance prohibiting smoking on the grounds of any city-owned playground, according to a news release. And at the December City Council meeting, Council expanded the prohibition against smoking on playgrounds to include the use of vaping products.

Additionally, the change expanded the prohibition to the use of tobacco products and vapor products at parks, playgrounds, greenways, greenbelts and other city-owned property, which includes ballfields, that are accessible by youth such as the Oak Ridge Civic Center Recreation Building and common areas outside of the Oak Ridge Public Library. The prohibition does not apply to parking lots.

Smoking and vaping is already prohibited inside city-owned buildings. This ordinance does not change any rules already in place in respect to inside buildings, the release stated.

There are exceptions that the city manager is authorized, but not required, to make. The city manager can establish designated areas within these properties where smoking or the use of tobacco products or vapor products are allowed. Those areas would be designated with appropriate signage. At this time, none have been designated, the release stated.

While warnings may be issued by law enforcement as part of the education effort, enforcement through the use of citations won't happen prior to Feb. 1. After this date, violations can be reported by calling the Oak Ridge Police Department non-emergency line at (865) 425-4399. To view the full ordinance, visit oakridgetn.gov/department/CityClerk/Government/2021-Adopted-Ordinances.

Comments / 2

Related
The Hill

Biden eulogizes Reid as a fighter 'for the America we all love'

Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-Nev.) was honored on Friday at a memorial service in Las Vegas, attended by President Biden , former President Obama and other former colleagues who spoke of Reid’s integrity and humility. Biden described his relationship with Reid, who was his longtime colleague in...
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS News

Alec Baldwin insists he is complying with cell phone search warrant

Alec Baldwin said Saturday that any suggestion he's not complying with the investigation into last fall's deadly shooting on a New Mexico film set is a lie. At issue is a search warrant for Baldwin's cell phone, which authorities hope can provide information helpful in the probe. Baldwin was holding a revolver during a rehearsal for his movie "Rust" on October 21 when it fired, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding the film's director.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oak Ridge, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Oak Ridge, TN
Fox News

Sidney Poitier, Oscar-winning actor, dead at 94

Sidney Poitier, the beloved Oscar-winning actor, has died. He was 94. The star's death was confirmed to Fox News on Friday by the Bahamian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Office. Prime Minister of the Bahamas Philip Davis also held a press conference on Friday morning where he remembered the film icon as an "actor and film director, an entrepreneur, civil and human rights activist and, latterly, a diplomat.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prohibition#Signage#Oak Ridge City Council
Fox News

Cold kills 22 stuck in cars in heavy snow at Pakistan resort

At least 22 people, including 10 children, died in a popular mountain resort town in Pakistan after being stuck in their vehicles overnight during a heavy snowstorm as temperatures plummeted, officials said Saturday. Most of the victims died of hypothermia, officials said. Among them was an Islamabad police officer and...
ACCIDENTS
The Oak Ridger

The Oak Ridger

295
Followers
253
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Oak Ridge, TN from Oakridger.

 http://oakridger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy