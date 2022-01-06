Vaping prohibited in Oak Ridge parks, city properties

Vaping is not allowed in Oak Ridge public parks and other city properties.

In 2020, Oak Ridge City Council passed an ordinance prohibiting smoking on the grounds of any city-owned playground, according to a news release. And at the December City Council meeting, Council expanded the prohibition against smoking on playgrounds to include the use of vaping products.

Additionally, the change expanded the prohibition to the use of tobacco products and vapor products at parks, playgrounds, greenways, greenbelts and other city-owned property, which includes ballfields, that are accessible by youth such as the Oak Ridge Civic Center Recreation Building and common areas outside of the Oak Ridge Public Library. The prohibition does not apply to parking lots.

Smoking and vaping is already prohibited inside city-owned buildings. This ordinance does not change any rules already in place in respect to inside buildings, the release stated.

There are exceptions that the city manager is authorized, but not required, to make. The city manager can establish designated areas within these properties where smoking or the use of tobacco products or vapor products are allowed. Those areas would be designated with appropriate signage. At this time, none have been designated, the release stated.

While warnings may be issued by law enforcement as part of the education effort, enforcement through the use of citations won't happen prior to Feb. 1. After this date, violations can be reported by calling the Oak Ridge Police Department non-emergency line at (865) 425-4399. To view the full ordinance, visit oakridgetn.gov/department/CityClerk/Government/2021-Adopted-Ordinances.