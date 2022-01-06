ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kinnelon, NJ

Boys basketball: Pequannock edges Kinnelon to stay unbeaten

By Mak Ojutiku
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ethan Sutherland netted a team-high 14 points to help Pequannock edge out a 49-48 win over Kinnelon, in Kinnelon. The win kept Pequannock unbeaten on the season at...

NJ.com

River Dell over Westwood - Boys basketball recap

River Dell built a nine-point lead by halftime before holding off a furious rally by Westwood to hang on for a 65-63 win. Ryan Milnes had 19 points and Hamilton Roth added 13 for River Dell (2-1). Sophomore Robbie Carchich scored 15 of his 20 points in the third quarter...
WESTWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Lenape Valley defeats Parsippany Hills - Boys basketball

Troy Brennan led Lenape Valley with 13 points as it defeated Parsippany Hills 41-38 in Stanhope. Lenape Valley (3-4) had a 31-29 lead at the end of the third quarter and outscored Parsippany Hills 10-9 in the fourth thanks to Anthony Kali’s game-clinching 3-pointer with 1:10 left in the game.
STANHOPE, NJ
NJ.com

No. 18 Shawnee tops Clearview - Girls basketball recap

Nia Scott led Shawnee, No. 18 in NJ.com’s Top 20, with 20 points, eight rebounds and three blocks as it defeated Clearview 56-37 in Medford. Avery Kessler had 15 points, six assists and four steals with Nicole Miller adding 10 rebounds. Shawnee (9-0) held their lead for the entire...
MEDFORD, NJ
Kinnelon, NJ
Sports
City
Kinnelon, NJ
City
Pequannock Township, NJ
Pequannock Township, NJ
Sports
NJ.com

Craigwell goes for 30 & 25 as Secaucus tops Dwight-Englewood - Girls basketball recap

Alyssa Craigwell went off for 30 points and 25 rebounds as Secaucus beat Dwight-Englewood 70-52 in Englewood. Craigwell wasn’t the only double-double performer. Nurisha Ferati had 13 points and 13 boards for the Patriots (3-0) in the victory. They got off to a fiery start, outscoring their foe 24-11 in the first quarter. Katie Lynn Schneider added 10 points and four boards in the win.
SECAUCUS, NJ
NJ.com

Westwood slides past Rutherford - Girls basketball recap

Cassidy Orbe led Westwood with 13 points and four rebounds to help it turn away Rutherford, 35-31 in the Township of Washington. Camellia Brown had eight points for Westwood (5-2), while Erin Gashler posted seven points, five boards, three assists and three steals. Harmony Marquez led Rutherford (3-3) with 17...
WESTWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Immaculata over Robbinsville - Girls basketball recap

Sophomore forward Giovanna Drajin had 11 points and eight rebounds to lead Immaculata to a 50-46 win over Robbinsville in Somerville. Immaculata (5-2) has now won five in a row. The difference was at the foul line, where Immaculata had an 18-2 edge in made free throws. Senior Julia Pinckert...
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Pearson’s buzzer-beater caps Irvington comeback past Newark Tech - Boys basketball

Jaden Pearson made just a single shot on Saturday, but it was one he and his Irvington teammates won’t soon forget. Pearson, a sophomore, hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer - his only points of the game - giving Irvington a 69-66 victory over Newark Tech in Newark. The buzzer beater was the finishing touches on a wild comeback for Irvington (3-2), which trailed by 17 points in the second quarter.
IRVINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Caldwell holds off West Essex in OT - Boys basketball recap

Ray Zamloot scored 20 points as Caldwell outlasted West Essex, 68-64, in overtime, in North Caldwell. Ian Mattison had 16 points for Caldwell (6-1), which used a 25-14 second quarter to take a 40-26 halftime lead. Ryan Lawrence and Rocco Checchetto added 10 points apiece. Chris Corbo made four 3-pointers...
CALDWELL, NJ
NJ.com

Hillside rallies past Union City in OT - Boys basketball recap

Elijah Fletcher scored 16 points as Hillside rallied from 11 down in the fourth quarter to defeat Union City, 53-50, in overtime, at Emerson Middle School in Union City. Dartangon Siddons and Garen Igho added 10 points apiece for Hillside, which used an 18-7 fourth quarter run to tie the game at 47-all and force overtime.
UNION CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Paterson Kennedy edges out DePaul - Boys basketball recap

Yasen Crawford tallied 21 points, six assists and four steals to lead Paterson Kennedy past DePaul 57-53 at the Hackensack Showcase in Hackensack. Paterson Kennedy (5-2) lead 45-42 at the end of the third and outscored DePaul 12-11 in the fourth to get the win. JayQuan Briggs added 16 points,...
HACKENSACK, NJ
NJ.com

Franklin over Watchung Hills - Girls basketball recap

Sophomore guard Iyanna Cotton scored a season-high 27 points to lead Franklin to a 78-60 win over Watchung Hills in Warren. Cotton had four of Franklin’s nine three-point field goals. It was the third win in a row for Franklin (3-1). Senior forward Christina Midgette scored 15 points while...
FRANKLIN, NJ
NJ.com

Chatham over Bridgewater-Raritan - Girls basketball recap

Chatham battled back from a rough start and rallied in the fourth quarter for a 32-28 win over Bridgewater-Raritan in Chatham. The hosts fell behind 7-0 after one quarter but got within a point at the half. They still trailed by one entering the final period but outscored the visitors 13-8 down the stretch to improve to 5-2.
CHATHAM, NJ
