N.Korea launches second hypersonic missile in fiery test

By Thompson Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 3 days ago
SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea fired a “hypersonic missile” this week that successfully hit a target, state news agency KCNA reported on Thursday, its second such test as the country pursues new military capabilities amid stalled denuclearisation talks. The launch on Wednesday was the first by North Korea...

