Special Report w/ Bret Baier - Wednesday, January 5

On Wednesday’s Anderson Cooper 360, former Fox News Chief Political Correspondent Carl Cameron weighed in on his former colleague Sean Hannity. On Tuesday, the Jan. 6 House Select Committee sent a letter to Hannity requesting information pertaining to last year’s attack on the Capitol building. The request was...
Multiple Fox News hosts and guests have spread misinformation and lies about the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. The assault was carried out by Donald Trump supporters attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election through force, but Fox News hosts have consistently downplayed and minimized it, and have spread conspiracy theories.
