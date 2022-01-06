ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

Dollar near five-year high to yen as U.S. yields surge on hawkish Fed

By Thompson Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TOKYO (Reuters) – The dollar hovered near a five-year high to the yen on Thursday, supported by a surge in U.S. Treasury yields on rising bets for a Federal Reserve rate hike by March. The greenback stood at 116.115 yen, little changed from Wednesday, when it rallied back...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seeking Alpha

The Fed Is About To Make A Massive Policy Error

The job report was an absolute blowout. The job report on Friday, January 7, was an absolute blow-out, and if you only saw the headline non-farm payroll number, then you missed all the data that mattered. The unemployment rate fell to 3.9%, while the U6 measure of unemployment fell to 7.3%.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Yen#Australian Dollar#Quantitative Tightening#Reuters#U S Treasury#British#Usd#Td Securities
AFP

Stocks mostly fall after US hiring disappoints

Stocks mostly fell Friday on both sides of the Atlantic after data showed that the US economy added far fewer jobs than expected last month and eurozone inflation hit a record high. London's FTSE 100 index bucked the trend, ending the day 0.5 percent higher, but Paris and Frankfurt slid. On Wall Street, the Dow treaded water, but both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq declined to conclude a down week for US stocks. Asia faced a mixed trading session after another round of losses on Wall Street on Thursday as investors continued to mull signals by the US Federal Reserve that it was ready to tighten monetary policy more quickly to combat spiking inflation.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Euro
Place
Tokyo, JP
AFP

US ends 2021 with disappointing job growth ahead of Omicron surge

The US economy ended 2021 on a sour note with a worse-than-expected employment report Friday underscoring the challenges awaiting President Joe Biden in the new year, as the Omicron variant runs rampant and his legislative agenda stalls. "Last year ended with fewer new positions being created than expected, but the headline payroll number really should not be the focus of attention," economist Joel Naroff said. 
BUSINESS
WKBN

US average long-term mortgage rates rise

Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates rose in the past week to start the new year. They reached their highest level since May 2020, at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, yet remained historically low.
WASHINGTON, DC
Forbes

The Fed's Great Unwinding Will Undercut Both Bonds And Stocks

The Federal Reserve's tapering and interest-raising just swung from maybe later to for-sure now. That shift is the ominous inflation signal that means bonds and stocks are destined to fall. Call it the Fed's Great Unwinding. It is more than simply tapering bond buying or incrementally increasing interest rates. It...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Investors shun U.S. Treasuries, stockpile cash - BOFA

LONDON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Investors have stormed out of U.S. Treasuries and pumped money into cash and bank loans since the start of the year as global markets have braced for higher interest rates, BofA's weekly flow show stats showed on Friday. "Rates shock in 2022 to follow inflation...
BUSINESS
AFP

Possible US job boom in December lynchpin to Fed rate hikes

The American economy likely saw strong job gains in the final month of 2021, which could shorten the timeline for the US central bank to raise interest rates. The Federal Reserve has been setting the stage to increase borrowing costs more aggressively to rein in growing inflation, and that prospect sent markets into a tailspin this week, even though policymakers have telegraphed the possibility of rate hikes in advance. The Covid-19 pandemic and waves of new variants have buffeted the world's largest economy, with massive layoffs followed by a strong recovery and business reopenings followed by renewed closures. Rather than rushing back to work, many Americans, flush with high savings helped by government aid, opted to stay on the sidelines and out of the labor force, further straining businesses.
BUSINESS
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

75K+
Followers
39K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy