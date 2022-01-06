JV Lady Raiders return to play with big win over Hoke County

ROSports File Photo from a game against Pinecrest in December.

ROCKINGHAM — Playing for the first time in nearly a month, the Richmond Senior High School girls’ junior varsity basketball team picked up a win on Tuesday.

The JV Lady Raiders returned to Sandhills Athletic Conference action against visiting Hoke County High School and defeated the Lady Bucks 51-21.

It was freshman Quanna Bostic who paced the JV Lady Raiders in scoring, netting a game-high 27 points. Sophomore teammate Jamia Crowder also notched double digits and finished the game with 14 points.

“It was nice to come out after the long break and get the win,” head coach Tonia Breeden said. “All the girls played great but (Quanna) Bostic played really well.

“(Jamia) Crowder and (Yasmeen) McLaughlin came up big on the boards for us, too,” she added.

Richmond took a 10-8 lead after the first quarter, led by 8 points from Bostic. Crowder added the other two points early.

A 19-point second quarter sparked the JV Lady Raiders, opening a 29-10 halftime lead. The defense was able to hold Hoke County to just two points in the second.

Bostic had 7 points in the second period, while Crowder added 4 points. Jasmine Williams, Da’Veah Robinson and McLaughlin joined the scoring with two points each.

In the second half, Richmond outscored Hoke County 22-11, scoring 11 points in both the third and fourth quarters. Bostic added her final 10 points and Crowder chipped in 8 points, four in each stanza.

Netting two points each in the fourth were Robinson and McLaughlin, who ended the game with 4 points apiece.

Improving to 3-2 overall, and 1-1 against SAC opponents, the JV Lady Raiders will host Union Pines High School on Friday. The game will begin at 4:30 p.m.