It is with sadness that we must announce that long-time La Canada resident Donald Roderic (Don) McLain passed away on November 12, 2021, at the age of 92 years. Bright and thoughtful to the end, Don had coped with dwindling strength for some months. He was hospitalized near La Cañada Flintridge, California, his home of 50 years, and he succumbed after a brief illness.

