Sales of new homes fell by 14% in November, well below expectations, due to rising prices that analysts say are forcing many prospective buyers out of the picture. The report from the U.S. Census Bureau said that while sales fell in November, the median price of newly built homes rose by 19% from the same period one year ago. Prices increased even as the supply of new homes rose, mainly because the inventory of existing homes for sale has hit a historic low with barely a two-month supply, experts said.

REAL ESTATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO