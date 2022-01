Call of Duty: Vanguard is still early on in its lifecycle, with only the first season of the multiplayer underway. However, some are likely wondering what the next title in the franchise could entail. According to previous leaks, this year will see the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. This is thought to be a sequel to Modern Warfare 2019, developed by Infinity Ward. Recently, a possible leak for a new game mode shared online is allegedly featured from Modern Warfare 2. From the initial details, it gives us a Rainbow Six Siege-type of vibe.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO