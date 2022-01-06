ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americas

El Salvador allows two Cuban journalists to enter country

By Nelson Renteria
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HIqOJ_0ddzBY2f00
Cuban journalists Hector Valdez and Esteban Rodriguez, both reporters with independent news website ADN Cuba, walks out of El Salvador International Airport upon their arrival to El Salvador as they were expelled from Cuba and denied entry to Nicaragua, in San Luis Talpa, El Salvador, January 5, 2022. Secretaria de Prensa de La Presidencia/Handout via REUTERS

SAN SALVADOR, Jan 5 (Reuters) - El Salvador on Wednesday said it allowed two Cuban journalists to enter the country after the reporters said they were expelled from the Communist-run island and then barred from entering Nicaragua.

Hector Valdez and Esteban Rodriguez, reporters for independent news website ADN Cuba, said on social media that they arrived at El Salvador's main international airport on Tuesday night. They intended to board a flight to Nicaragua but were told authorities in Managua had prohibited their entry.

Neither Nicaraguan nor Cuban authorities responded to requests for comment.

Valdez and Rodriguez were associated with the San Isidro Movement, a group of a few dozen artists, writers and activists that had for years protested restrictions in Cuba on civil liberties.

Rodriguez was arrested in April, he said, following a protest in support of jailed San Isidro leader Luis Manuel Otero Alcantara, who was on hunger strike at the time.

Cuba's government has previously accused some of the San Isidro group, including Otero Alcantara, of being mercenaries for the United States. Most of its members have now either left Cuba, are under house arrest or in jail.

On Wednesday morning, the executive director for the Americas of Human Rights Watch, José Miguel Vivanco, asked the governments of the region to offer asylum to the two journalists, saying they had been persecuted and expelled by Cuba.

Hours later, top Salvadoran migration and human rights officials met the two journalists at the San Oscar Romero airport, around 40 km (25 miles) outside San Salvador.

"Foreign journalists have been admitted to El Salvador while they receive humanitarian assistance and their migratory situation is resolved," the General Directorate of Migration said on Twitter, adding that the country will support them with accommodation and food.

The alleged expulsions follow a turbulent 2021 in Cuba.

The largest protests since Fidel Castro's 1959 revolution erupted in Cuba in July amid an economic crisis and surge in COVID-19 infections.

Thousands took to the streets, angry over shortages of basic goods, curbs on civil liberties and the handling of the pandemic. Hundreds of protesters were arrested.

The U.S. Embassy in Havana, which has previously criticized Cuba for stifling protests, said on social media it was concerned about the "exile" of the two reporters, calling it a violation of basic human rights.

"This is another method of harassing journalists...they should never have been repressed and they should not have been forced out of Cuba," the embassy said on Twitter.

The Cuban government has accused the United States of stoking unrest by underwriting protest movements on the island, as well as backing independent media outlets, a claim Washington has denied.

Reporting by Nelson Renteria, additional reporting by Dave Sherwood; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Record number of Nicaraguans sought asylum in Costa Rica in 2021

SAN JOSE, Jan 7 (Reuters) - A record number of Nicaraguans sought refuge in neighboring Costa Rica in 2021, Costa Rican immigration authorities said on Friday, amid a widespread political crackdown against opponents of longtime Nicaraguan leader President Daniel Ortega. Costa Rica received 53,000 refugee applications from Nicaraguans in 2021,...
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

Washington bars eight Cuban officials from entering U.S.

WASHINGTON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The United States on Thursday barred eight Cuban officials from entering the country over their role in the detention and sentencing of protesters in July demonstrations, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. The State Department did not name the officials. Blinken said they are implicated...
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Mexico formally unveils new visa requirements for Venezuelans

MEXICO CITY, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Mexico on Thursday formally announced new visa requirements for visitors from Venezuela in the government's official gazette, as part of efforts to curb a sharp increase in unlawful immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border. The new requirements published by the interior ministry, which will take...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
CoinTelegraph

El Salvador: How it started vs. how it went with the Bitcoin Law in 2021

Before June 2021, news regarding Nayib Bukele was likely not even a blip on many crypto users’ radar screens. The Salvadoran president instead made headlines for allegations of corruption and dictator-like behavior after his party’s congressional majority sacked five members of the country’s Supreme Court and its attorney general.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fidel Castro
Vice

El Salvador Is Pinning All Its Hopes on Becoming the New Cryptoland

This article originally appeared on VICE Belgium. This year, El Salvador became the first nation on Earth to adopt Bitcoin as a legal currency. A law passed on the 7th of September, 2021 meant that businesses across the country had to accept the cryptocurrency as a form of payment. Shortly...
ECONOMY
KRMG

El Salvador frees three women convicted of abortions

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador — (AP) — President Nayib Bukele's government has freed three Salvadoran women who were sentenced to 30 years in prison under the nation's strict anti-abortion laws after suffering obstetric emergencies, according to abortion rights groups. Morena Herrera of the Citizen's Group for the Depenalization...
AMERICAS
Miami Herald

Amid diplomatic bungling, Jamaica sends alleged Moïse assassin to Colombia, not Haiti

A key suspect in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse who was arrested on an immigration violation in Jamaica has been deported to his native Colombia. Mario Palacios Palacios flew out of Kingston’s Norman Manley International Airport Monday to South America after Haiti failed to get him extradited to Port-au-Prince and a judge in Jamaica ordered his deportation to Colombia. Palacios was arrested in Kingston in October after surrendering.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#El Salvador#Cuban Exile#Communist#Nicaraguan#The San Isidro Movement#Salvadoran
NBC News

Cuban mothers denounce government for holding minors in prison for protesting

Yudinela Castro has seen her son eight times in the past six months, but in a subdued voice says she would have preferred not to have seen him. “It would have been better not to have visited him in prison, because he came out full of scabies, with a bad smell and a hellish color. He had not been able to bathe for days,” the mother said in a phone call from Havana.
PROTESTS
cryptonews.com

New El Salvador Laws Will Help Bitcoiners Who Want to Move to the Country, Says Gov’t

The government of El Salvador has unveiled further details about the “20 new financial and innovation”-related laws recently announced on Twitter by the President Nayib Bukele – and it looks like the legislation will be aimed at bitcoin (BTC) enthusiasts hoping to move to the country and helping the government roll out its bitcoin bonds.
ECONOMY
Wired

In El Salvador, Bitcoin’s Libertarian Streak Meets an Autocratic Regime

In early June, a prerecorded video informed citizens of El Salvador that they were about to participate in a grand experiment. The speaker was Nayib Bukele, the country’s 40-year-old president, who declared that he had a plan for a better future: Bitcoin. The cryptocurrency would become legal tender in the country, he said—a global first that would elevate it to the same legal status as the US dollar, El Salvador’s national currency since 2001. This would help the jobless, he added, and those left behind by banks. But for a plan meant to help struggling Salvadorans, they were conspicuously absent; Bukele wasn’t even speaking Spanish. Instead, the message was played for a cheering crowd of international Bitcoin enthusiasts at a conference in Miami.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Twitter
Miami Herald

Two Cubans have been kidnapped in Haiti, Cuban authorities say

Two Cubans residing in Haiti are among the latest kidnapping victims, the Cuban Embassy in Port-au-Prince confirmed. The two individuals were identified as Andrik Alfredo Abad Reinosa and Enides Galano Silva, both from Moa in Holguín province. Abad and Galano arrived in Haiti through individual work contracts with the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Two Haiti journalists killed by gang

Two journalists in Haiti were killed Thursday by a gang operating on the outskirts of the capital Port-au-Prince, as the country endures an ongoing security crisis six months after the assassination of its president. Six months ago, then-president Jovenel Moise was assassinated in his private residence in Port-au-Prince, worsening the political and security crisis that Haitians deal with daily.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Reuters

270K+
Followers
264K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy