The Villages, FL

4th resident of Florida retirement haven The Villages arrested for voter fraud

By Nexstar Media Wire, Sam Sachs
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago

Another resident of The Villages in Florida, the nation's largest retirement community, has been arrested for voter fraud by the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.

The Villages, FL
The Villages, FL
Florida State
MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

