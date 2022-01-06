Three Kings Day celebration in Holyoke keeps tradition alive

WESTFIELD — On Dec. 22, staff from the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife and volunteers from the Westfield River Watershed Association delivered native brook trout eggs to eighth grade teacher Jeff Gelinas’s science class at Westfield Middle School. The delivery was the first step for classrooms participating in the “Teaching with Trout” program. Over the winter, the students will learn about, care for, and monitor the trout and the water temperature as they hatch and develop.

