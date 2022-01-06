ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US urges COVID boosters starting at age 12 to fight omicron

By LAURAN NEERGAARD, MIKE STOBBE - Associated Press
Times Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. is urging that everyone 12 and older get a COVID-19 booster as...

The US Sun

Covid restrictions ‘might not even be introduced in new year’ as Sajid Javid praises booster uptake to fight Omicron

COVID restrictions might not be introduced in the new year after the Health Secretary praised the booster uptake in the fight against the fast-spreading Omicron variant. Health chiefs along with the Prime Minister and the Health Secretary reportedly met today and agreed to wait another week to see the results of the vaccination programme.
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Sonoma County Urges Employers To Require Boosters, Stronger Masks In Wake Of Omicron

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases attributed to the omicron variant, health officials in Sonoma County urged employers to require vaccine boosters for employees, as part of new workplace recommendations. “COVID-19 cases are increasing again in Sonoma County, but we can keep both our community and our economy healthy if employers require workers to get a booster shot as soon as they are eligible for one,” county health officer Dr. Sundari Mase said. Under new guidelines posted Tuesday, workers who have yet to receive their boosters or are unvaccinated are urged to test at least twice weekly. Mase...
Public Health Officials Urging Vaccination and Boosters Against COVID-19 Omicron Variant

Reported COVID-19 cases have increased 587% since late November in Orange County. COVID-19 cases have risen 587% since the end of November in Orange County, with 1,010 new cases reported last week. Orange County health officials urge the public to take steps now to protect themselves and others and to avoid overwhelming hospital capacity and healthcare workers.
Governor Cox urges vaccinations to fight omicron surge

SALT LAKE CITY — Governor Spencer Cox is urging Utahns to fight the COVID surge. The Governor posted a video from Thursday promoting vaccinations and booster shots to help fight the omicron variant. Cox said getting vaccinated is the most effective thing we can do right now. “If, for...
COVID cases on rise; experts say peak is imminent

COVID cases in the Shoals continue to increase, but officials say the peak is imminent. Support local journalism reporting on your community. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.
Stay home or work sick? Omicron poses a conundrum

As the raging omicron variant of COVID-19 infects workers across the nation, millions of those whose jobs don't provide paid sick days are having to choose between their health and their paycheck. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial...
German vaccine mandate may take months to pass, parties say

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's ruling parties are hitting the brakes on plans for compulsory coronavirus vaccinations, saying it may take months for lawmakers to properly debate the contentious measure in parliament. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial...
Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
