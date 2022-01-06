US urges COVID boosters starting at age 12 to fight omicron

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases attributed to the omicron variant, health officials in Sonoma County urged employers to require vaccine boosters for employees, as part of new workplace recommendations. “COVID-19 cases are increasing again in Sonoma County, but we can keep both our community and our economy healthy if employers require workers to get a booster shot as soon as they are eligible for one,” county health officer Dr. Sundari Mase said. Under new guidelines posted Tuesday, workers who have yet to receive their boosters or are unvaccinated are urged to test at least twice weekly. Mase...

