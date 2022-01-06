Top 10 Comic Books Rising In Value In The Last Week Include Ghost Rider, New Avengers & more

How many people recall a moment in The Boondock Saints II when Norman Reedus, as Murphy, mentioned that he’d like to dye his hair lighter? His on-screen brother, Connor, played by Sean Patrick Flannery, gave him hell when he guessed that Murphy wanted to dye his hair blond, but a number of fans picked up on the idea that maybe Murphy wanted to look more like his brother, who he idolized. Of course, that’s just a theory, but how funny would it be if he did get the part of Johnny Blaze and dyed his hair blonde anyway? I know that’s a bit of a leap from one movie idea to another since even Nicolas Cage didn’t dye his hair blond for his turn as Johnny Blaze. But it’s a thought since there are apparently rumors that Reedus is in talks to become the next Ghost Rider, which actually sounds like a fun idea given that he might fit the role just fine. One thing that Johnny Blaze has never really been as is chipper when it comes to how he interacts with people in the comics, and this would suit Reedus just fine.

