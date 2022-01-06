El Paso Recreation Services announces winter 2022 events

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Recreation Services have announced their 2022 winter event line-up.

First Aid, CPR, AED Classes – Tuesday, Jan. 25, 6:00 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. at Fountain Creek Nature Center

This American Red Cross Certification course will prepare you to recognize and care for a variety of first aid, breathing and cardiac emergencies involving adults, children, and infants. The blended learning course includes an online portion and an instructor-led classroom skill session.

Participants must be 16 years or older: $80.

Prepaid registration required.

El Paso County’s 4 th Annual Hobby Wine Competition

Do you make your own wine? Are you interested entering your wine in a competition to get valuable feedback on your wines from an experienced judging panel? Enter your best homemade wines in the El Paso County Winter Hobby Wine Competition.



All entries must be submitted to Fermentations by Feb. 5, 2022. Cost is $10 per entry. Entries can also be dropped off at The Brew Hut in Aurora by February 5 at 12:00 p.m.

All proceeds from the competition and the awards reception will go to the Friends of El Paso County Nature Centers, a 501(c)3 organization.

For more information, call 719-520-6981 or email theresaodello@elpasoco.com , or https://communityservices.elpasoco.com/hobby-wine-competition/

Wine Tasting Event and Awards Reception – Saturday, Feb. 19, 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Bear Creek Nature Center, 245 Bear Creek Road, Colorado Springs

This special event is open to everyone (over 21), whether you make your own wine or just appreciate wine. Come to Bear Creek Nature Center to sample various commercial wines, enjoy light appetizers and live music by Melange Duo, explore nature center exhibits, and mingle with others who appreciate wine.

The Hobby Wine Competition Awards will be presented at this special event.

Cost for entry is $20 per person or $15 for members of El Paso County Nature Centers: pre-registration required.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.