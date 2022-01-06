ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, CO

El Paso Recreation Services announces winter 2022 events

By Dani Birzer
KXRM
KXRM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00dWud_0ddz6kFj00

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Recreation Services have announced their 2022 winter event line-up.

First Aid, CPR, AED Classes – Tuesday, Jan. 25, 6:00 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. at Fountain Creek Nature Center

This American Red Cross Certification course will prepare you to recognize and care for a variety of first aid, breathing and cardiac emergencies involving adults, children, and infants. The blended learning course includes an online portion and an instructor-led classroom skill session.
Participants must be 16 years or older: $80.
Prepaid registration required.

El Paso County’s 4 th Annual Hobby Wine Competition

Do you make your own wine? Are you interested entering your wine in a competition to get valuable feedback on your wines from an experienced judging panel? Enter your best homemade wines in the El Paso County Winter Hobby Wine Competition.

All entries must be submitted to Fermentations by Feb. 5, 2022. Cost is $10 per entry. Entries can also be dropped off at The Brew Hut in Aurora by February 5 at 12:00 p.m.
All proceeds from the competition and the awards reception will go to the Friends of El Paso County Nature Centers, a 501(c)3 organization.

For more information, call 719-520-6981 or email theresaodello@elpasoco.com , or https://communityservices.elpasoco.com/hobby-wine-competition/

Wine Tasting Event and Awards Reception – Saturday, Feb. 19, 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Bear Creek Nature Center, 245 Bear Creek Road, Colorado Springs

This special event is open to everyone (over 21), whether you make your own wine or just appreciate wine. Come to Bear Creek Nature Center to sample various commercial wines, enjoy light appetizers and live music by Melange Duo, explore nature center exhibits, and mingle with others who appreciate wine.

The Hobby Wine Competition Awards will be presented at this special event.

Cost for entry is $20 per person or $15 for members of El Paso County Nature Centers: pre-registration required.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
County
El Paso County, CO
City
Aurora, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
El Paso County, CO
Sports
Local
Colorado Government
El Paso County, CO
Government
KXRM

WATCH: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo animals enjoy winter wonderland

COLORADO SPRINGS — As arctic air blows through Southern Colorado, animals at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo are taking full advantage of the frigid temps! The zoo share the video below with the caption, “There’s snow better way to spend the day than frolicking in the flakes! Many of our cool-weather-loving animals are especially active when […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine Competition#Weather#First Aid#Cpr#Aed Classes#Red Cross Certification#The Brew Hut#Bear Creek Nature Center#El Paso County Nature Cen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Winter Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
KXRM

KXRM

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
989K+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy