ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Wednesday Night Forecast 1/5/22

wpsdlocal6.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeather Authority Alert for snow and cold...

www.wpsdlocal6.com

Comments / 0

Related
local21news.com

Weather Watch Day for sleet and freezing rain on Sunday

SUNDAY - WEATHER WATCH DAY:. Another wintry event will move in tomorrow with the potential for bringing a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain during the morning hours before tapering to showers/drizzle during the afternoon. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for all of Central Pennsylvania from 5AM until Noon. We do anticipate hazardous travel conditions, especially through lunchtime. Because of this icing threat, Sunday is a CBS 21 Weather Watch Day. If you have Sunday travel plans, your best bet would be to postpone them until after 2pm, if possible.
HARRISBURG, PA
news4sanantonio.com

Sunshine will be back Sunday, followed by another cold front

SAN ANTONIO - Temperatures will slowly rise through Saturday morning as moisture continues to increase. A weak area of low pressure will develop along the coast increasing rain chances. Patchy drizzle or a few showers are moving through the area. A thunderstorm will also be possible across far eastern counties.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
News On 6

Chilly Temperatures Out, Warmer Temperatures In For Saturday

We’re finally getting some relief from bone-chilling temperatures Saturday, but the warmth doesn’t appear to be staying for long. Temperatures around Green Country started off in the upper 30s to lower 40s Saturday morning. Highs are expected to reach into the 50s this afternoon. A strong south wind...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy