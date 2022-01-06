Wednesday Night Forecast 1/5/22

SUNDAY - WEATHER WATCH DAY:. Another wintry event will move in tomorrow with the potential for bringing a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain during the morning hours before tapering to showers/drizzle during the afternoon. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for all of Central Pennsylvania from 5AM until Noon. We do anticipate hazardous travel conditions, especially through lunchtime. Because of this icing threat, Sunday is a CBS 21 Weather Watch Day. If you have Sunday travel plans, your best bet would be to postpone them until after 2pm, if possible.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO