ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

U.S. prisons chief to retire amid criticism over COVID-19 response

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aba7a_0ddz5vgH00

LOS ANGELES, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The director of the U.S. Federal Bureau of Prisons has chosen to retire, the agency said on Wednesday, amid criticism over his performance, including the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He will remain in his role until a new director is appointed.

Michael Carvajal has served for three decades in the agency known as the BOP, which houses more than 135,000 federal inmates. He was appointed director in February 2020 under Republican former U.S. President Donald Trump's administration.

Carvajal faced pressure from members of both parties on the Senate Judiciary Committee over pandemic protocols at the agency, including a lack of adequate testing.

Nearly 42,000 inmates and just under 9,000 staff have recovered from COVID-19, while 275 federal inmates and seven BOP staff have died with the disease.

In November Democratic Senator Dick Durbin, who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee, called on Carvajal to be dismissed, including for "failing to protect BOP staff and inmates from the COVID-19 pandemic."

"His resignation is an opportunity for new, reform-minded leadership at the Bureau of Prisons," Durbin said on Wednesday.

The BOP declined to comment.

Justice Department spokesman Anthony Coley said in a statement that Carvajal's operational experience and knowledge of the BOP "helped steer it during critical times, including during this historic pandemic."

Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by Mary Milliken and Richard Chang

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Republican Senator Rob Portman joins at least 16 lawmakers who have gotten COVID during the Omicron surge as cases surge in Congress with 13% of Capitol staff testing positive

Republican Senator Rob Portman announced on Tuesday he tested positive for COVID, becoming the 16th lawmaker to catch the virus since mid-December. Portman, who is vaccinated and boosted, said he feels fine and will work remotely from his home in Ohio this week instead of coming to Washington D.C. for votes in the Senate.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

COVID-19 infections soar in U.S. Congress amid Omicron surge

WASHINGTON, Jan 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Congress is experiencing an unprecedented rise in COVID-19 cases, with the seven-day positivity rate at a congressional test site surging to 13% from just 1% in late November, the Capitol's attending physician said on Monday. Most coronavirus infections on Capitol Hill have been...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dick Durbin
Person
Donald Trump
Business Insider

Merrick Garland's speech on the eve of the January 6 riot anniversary was the perfect response to critics who want faster action against Trumpworld, legal experts said

Attorney General Merrick Garland urged patience for the January 6 investigation in a public address. Former prosecutors said the speech hit the mark ahead of the anniversary of the Capitol riot. Garland said perpetrators "at any level" would be held accountable for the "unprecedented" attack. The pressure was on Attorney...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Prison#Bop#Republican#Democratic#The Bureau Of Prisons#Justice Department#Costas Pitas
whdh.com

Rising child hospitalizations loom large over US COVID-19 response

(CNN) — Public health experts have sought for months to find the right message that will resonate with the many Americans who remain unconvinced about the very real danger of Covid-19. Nearly two years and some 800,000 deaths later, tens of millions remain unvaccinated while the use of masks and other simple mitigation measures still frequently falls along political party lines.
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

3 states declaring state of emergency amid COVID-19 surges

As the U.S. shattered global case records Jan. 3, reporting more than 1 million new daily COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations are also rising across the nation, causing some officials to declare a state of emergency to manage the surges. Here are three states that have declared a state of emergency amid...
MARYLAND STATE
Deadline

Joe Manchin Finally Spikes His $1.8 Trillion Build Back Better Compromise: Washington Post

West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin may have put the final nail in the coffin on President Joe Biden’s social spending plan. The Washington Post reports  Manchin has taken his $1.8 trillion compromise proposal off the table. The WaPo cited three unnamed sources in its report. Manchin previously said he was no longer discussing the bill with the White House. “I’m really not going to talk about Build Back Better anymore because I think I’ve been very clear on that,” Manchin said earlier this week. “There is no negotiations going on at this time, OK?” Manchin’s proposal would have included funding for universal pre-K...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Mail

Oprah Winfrey, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton have called Joe Manchin and urged him to back killing the filibuster so the Democrats can pass voting rights legislation, report claims

Sen. Joe Manchin is taking heat from all sides as he resists eliminating the last stalwart against the Democratic agenda, the filibuster, including some of the biggest names in America. Manchin has told colleagues his phone has been lighting up with calls in recent days, including from former presidents Barack...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Reuters

270K+
Followers
264K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy