ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Sharks' Jayden Halbgewachs: Returns to taxi squad

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Halbgewachs was reassigned to the taxi squad Wednesday,...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
bardown.com

Crosby pulled off the most wholesome move of the NHL season on Thursday night

Sidney Crosby is a beauty in every sense of the word and on Thursday night, he reminded us hockey fans why he’s one of the most loved players in the game today. The Penguins visited Philly for the battle of Pennsylvania and being the class act he is, Sid gifted Brian Page, an 18-year-old who played for the Philadelphia Jr. Flyers that was paralyzed during a game, with a puck. It easily made for one of the best moments of the season.
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Marc-André Fleury wants to be all business in his 1st game against his former team, but the Chicago Blackhawks goalie admits it ‘may be emotional’

Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-André Fleury knows what’s in store for his Vegas Golden Knights reunion Saturday night. “He’s a little guy but a big mouth,” Fleury laughed about former teammate Jonathan Marchessault’s penchant for chirping. Fleury expects to hear a lot of it when he plays against the Golden Knights for the first time Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. “I don’t expect anything else ...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taxi#Sharks
Sports Illustrated

What's Next for Evander Kane?

The inevitable happened early Saturday afternoon, when the San Jose Sharks completely severed ties with winger Evander Kane, placing him on unconditional waivers with the intent of terminating his contract. After Kane was found to be deliberately avoiding the COVID-19 vaccination by giving his employer a fake vaccination card, it...
NHL
WGR550

The Sabres had too little, too late

I really like the way Luukkonen was mentally tough after the first period. I also liked how Granato left him in the game to start the second. He had given up three goals, but he didn’t let it bother him and he slammed the door the rest of the way.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
AHL
NewsBreak
Sports
Detroit News

Bruce set to make history on Red Wings' radio broadcast

Detroit — Sure there were a few butterflies Saturday afternoon, looking ahead to the evening's Red Wings' game, but Daniella Bruce wasn't worried about it. Bruce will make history Saturday evening, becoming the first woman to be on any Wings' broadcast, being Ken Kal's color analyst. Paul Woods will not be available either Saturday or Sunday because of COVID-19.
NHL
93.7 The Fan

Penguins flashing cup contending chemistry

Unless he made a quick trip to Wisconsin or California – and I’m pretty sure he didn’t – Kris Letang did not successfully pick the winning Powerball numbers. But Letang did foresee something else that occurred Wednesday night.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Josiah Slavin: Returns to taxi squad

Slavin was called up to the taxi squad Thursday, Carter Baum of the Blackhawks' official site reports. Slavin will serve as extra forward depth during his time on the taxi squad. The 23-year-old has one assist through 10 NHL appearances this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Senators' Clark Bishop: On taxi squad

The Senators reassigned Bishop to the taxi squad Friday. Bishop played eight minutes on Jan. 1, his first NHL action of the season. The 25-year-old figures to be available as an emergency option until the Senators overcome their COVID-19 issues.
NHL
CBS Sports

Predators' Matt Luff: Returned to taxi squad

Luff was reassigned to Nashville's taxi squad Friday. Although he'll head to the taxi squad for now, Luff could be back with the big club prior to Saturday's game against Arizona. He's picked up two points through five top-level appearances this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Bruins' John Moore: On taxi squad

The Bruins reassigned Moore to the taxi squad Friday. The defenseman joined the active roster and played 18:43 on Thursday but is no longer needed now that Charlie McAvoy (lower body) is presumably returning to the lineup Saturday. Moore doesn't have a point in five NHL games this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Devils' Nolan Foote: Returns to taxi squad

The Devils reassigned Foote to the taxi squad Friday. Foote made his season debut Thursday against Columbus, logging 7:47 of ice time without a shot or a point. The 21-year-old is unlikely to see NHL playing time once the Devils return to full health.
NHL
CBS Sports

Bruins' Oskar Steen: On taxi squad

The Bruins reassigned Steen to the taxi squad Friday. Steen recorded an assist and played well in his three games with the Bruins this week, so he figures to get another NHL opportunity before the season ends. The 23-year-old's demotion suggests Jake DeBrusk (COVID-19) could return for Saturday's game in Tampa Bay.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy