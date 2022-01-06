ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Lands on protocols list

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Pettersson entered the NHL's COVID-19 protocols Wednesday. Pettersson is the...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

Here’s What Trent Frederic, Bruce Cassidy Said About Hit On Kirill Kaprizov

BOSTON — It was an interesting night for Bruins forward Trent Frederic. The young Boston forward almost got into it with Minnesota Wild winger Mats Zuccarello before the referees broke up the scrap in the first period. Things would heat up and explode from there in the second period after Frederic laid a hard hit on Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov which sent him to the locker room.
NHL
minnesotasportsfan.com

Dean Evason, Wild Players Furious After Cheap Shot on Kirill Kaprizov

The Minnesota Wild got an ESPN primetime spot last night at TD Garden matched up against one of the “Original Six“, Boston Bruins. Bright lights or dull, they needed a victory having lost five-straight entering the game. Thankfully, they got the win (in nail-biting 3-2 fashion) but it came with a cost.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elias Pettersson
Chicago Tribune

Marc-André Fleury wants to be all business in his 1st game against his former team, but the Chicago Blackhawks goalie admits it ‘may be emotional’

Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-André Fleury knows what’s in store for his Vegas Golden Knights reunion Saturday night. “He’s a little guy but a big mouth,” Fleury laughed about former teammate Jonathan Marchessault’s penchant for chirping. Fleury expects to hear a lot of it when he plays against the Golden Knights for the first time Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. “I don’t expect anything else ...
NHL
CBS Boston

Tuukka Rask Signs PTO With Providence Bruins, But AHL Tune-Ups Will Have To Wait

BOSTON (CBS) — Tuukka Rask is now officially back with the Bruins. Just not the Boston Bruins. Not yet, at least. That will come soon enough. On Thursday, the veteran goaltender signed a professional tryout agreement with the Providence Bruins, as he inches closer to a return to the NHL. The 34-year-old Rask was set to start in net for Providence on Friday when Boston’s AHL affiliate hosted the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. But Friday and Sunday’s P-Bruins games were both postponed due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting Lehigh Valley, so Rask’s tune-ups will have to wait. Providence’s next game is scheduled for Friday,...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
NewsBreak
Sports
93.7 The Fan

Penguins flashing cup contending chemistry

Unless he made a quick trip to Wisconsin or California – and I’m pretty sure he didn’t – Kris Letang did not successfully pick the winning Powerball numbers. But Letang did foresee something else that occurred Wednesday night.
NHL
kingstonthisweek.com

Canucks: Chiasson possibly headed into COVID-19 protocol

A day after Elias Pettersson tested positive for COVID-19, another Vancouver Canuck appears to be next on the list. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Alex Chiasson returned a positive result from a rapid test Thursday, head coach Bruce Boudreau told reporters after...
NHL
CBS Sports

Ducks' Hampus Lindholm: Lands in protocols

Lindholm was placed on the COVID-19 list Thursday. Anaheim's tilt with Detroit on Thursday was postponed as the Ducks are dealing with a growing COVID-19 issue. Lindholm has 15 points and a plus-6 rating through 36 games this season. The team's next game is scheduled for Saturday against the Rangers.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy