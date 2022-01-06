Senators' Lassi Thomson: Drops to AHL affiliate

BOSTON (CBS) — Last year, the Boston Bruins postponed the jersey retirement ceremony of Willie O’Ree until 2022, in part so that the ceremony would take place “in front of a TD Garden crowd packed with passionate Bruins fans, who can express their admiration and appreciation for Willie and create the meaningful moment he has earned throughout his incredible career.” The fans will indeed be in attendance for the ceremony on Jan. 18. But unfortunately, O’Ree himself will not be present. Because of the risks associated with the ongoing pandemic, the 86-year-old O’Ree has decided to remain in California and participate virtually...

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO