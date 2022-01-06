ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senators' Maxence Guenette: Bumped back to minors

 3 days ago

Guenette was reassigned to AHL Belleville on Wednesday, per CapFriendly. Guenette...

NESN

Here’s What Trent Frederic, Bruce Cassidy Said About Hit On Kirill Kaprizov

BOSTON — It was an interesting night for Bruins forward Trent Frederic. The young Boston forward almost got into it with Minnesota Wild winger Mats Zuccarello before the referees broke up the scrap in the first period. Things would heat up and explode from there in the second period after Frederic laid a hard hit on Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov which sent him to the locker room.
NHL
CBS Boston

Willie O’Ree Won’t Be Able To Attend His Bruins Jersey Retirement Ceremony In Person

BOSTON (CBS) — Last year, the Boston Bruins postponed the jersey retirement ceremony of Willie O’Ree until 2022, in part so that the ceremony would take place “in front of a TD Garden crowd packed with passionate Bruins fans, who can express their admiration and appreciation for Willie and create the meaningful moment he has earned throughout his incredible career.” The fans will indeed be in attendance for the ceremony on Jan. 18. But unfortunately, O’Ree himself will not be present. Because of the risks associated with the ongoing pandemic, the 86-year-old O’Ree has decided to remain in California and participate virtually...
NHL
minnesotasportsfan.com

Dean Evason, Wild Players Furious After Cheap Shot on Kirill Kaprizov

The Minnesota Wild got an ESPN primetime spot last night at TD Garden matched up against one of the “Original Six“, Boston Bruins. Bright lights or dull, they needed a victory having lost five-straight entering the game. Thankfully, they got the win (in nail-biting 3-2 fashion) but it came with a cost.
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Marc-André Fleury wants to be all business in his 1st game against his former team, but the Chicago Blackhawks goalie admits it ‘may be emotional’

Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-André Fleury knows what’s in store for his Vegas Golden Knights reunion Saturday night. “He’s a little guy but a big mouth,” Fleury laughed about former teammate Jonathan Marchessault’s penchant for chirping. Fleury expects to hear a lot of it when he plays against the Golden Knights for the first time Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. “I don’t expect anything else ...
NHL
CBS Boston

Tuukka Rask Signs PTO With Providence Bruins, But AHL Tune-Ups Will Have To Wait

BOSTON (CBS) — Tuukka Rask is now officially back with the Bruins. Just not the Boston Bruins. Not yet, at least. That will come soon enough. On Thursday, the veteran goaltender signed a professional tryout agreement with the Providence Bruins, as he inches closer to a return to the NHL. The 34-year-old Rask was set to start in net for Providence on Friday when Boston’s AHL affiliate hosted the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. But Friday and Sunday’s P-Bruins games were both postponed due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting Lehigh Valley, so Rask’s tune-ups will have to wait. Providence’s next game is scheduled for Friday,...
NHL
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
AHL
NewsBreak
Sports
WGR550

The Sabres had too little, too late

I really like the way Luukkonen was mentally tough after the first period. I also liked how Granato left him in the game to start the second. He had given up three goals, but he didn’t let it bother him and he slammed the door the rest of the way.
NHL
Sports Illustrated

What's Next for Evander Kane?

The inevitable happened early Saturday afternoon, when the San Jose Sharks completely severed ties with winger Evander Kane, placing him on unconditional waivers with the intent of terminating his contract. After Kane was found to be deliberately avoiding the COVID-19 vaccination by giving his employer a fake vaccination card, it...
NHL
ClutchPoints

Netminder Tuukka Rask takes first step in shocking Bruins comeback

Veteran netminder Tuukka Rask is on track to make a return to the Boston Bruins. The Finland native has just signed a professional contract with the AHL affiliate of Boston, the Providence Bruins, after recovering from labrum surgery. Rask is currently an unrestricted free agent but is widely expected to ink a new deal with the organization in what would be his 15th season in the NHL.
NHL
Detroit News

Bruce set to make history on Red Wings' radio broadcast

Detroit — Sure there were a few butterflies Saturday afternoon, looking ahead to the evening's Red Wings' game, but Daniella Bruce wasn't worried about it. Bruce will make history Saturday evening, becoming the first woman to be on any Wings' broadcast, being Ken Kal's color analyst. Paul Woods will not be available either Saturday or Sunday because of COVID-19.
NHL

