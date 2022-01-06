ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Devils' Alexander Holtz: Moves to taxi squad

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Holtz was reassigned to the taxi squad Wednesday, per CapFriendly. Holtz...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

Here’s What Trent Frederic, Bruce Cassidy Said About Hit On Kirill Kaprizov

BOSTON — It was an interesting night for Bruins forward Trent Frederic. The young Boston forward almost got into it with Minnesota Wild winger Mats Zuccarello before the referees broke up the scrap in the first period. Things would heat up and explode from there in the second period after Frederic laid a hard hit on Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov which sent him to the locker room.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Holtz
ClutchPoints

Netminder Tuukka Rask takes first step in shocking Bruins comeback

Veteran netminder Tuukka Rask is on track to make a return to the Boston Bruins. The Finland native has just signed a professional contract with the AHL affiliate of Boston, the Providence Bruins, after recovering from labrum surgery. Rask is currently an unrestricted free agent but is widely expected to ink a new deal with the organization in what would be his 15th season in the NHL.
NHL
CBS Boston

Tuukka Rask Signs PTO With Providence Bruins, But AHL Tune-Ups Will Have To Wait

BOSTON (CBS) — Tuukka Rask is now officially back with the Bruins. Just not the Boston Bruins. Not yet, at least. That will come soon enough. On Thursday, the veteran goaltender signed a professional tryout agreement with the Providence Bruins, as he inches closer to a return to the NHL. The 34-year-old Rask was set to start in net for Providence on Friday when Boston’s AHL affiliate hosted the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. But Friday and Sunday’s P-Bruins games were both postponed due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting Lehigh Valley, so Rask’s tune-ups will have to wait. Providence’s next game is scheduled for Friday,...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Devils#Taxi
minnesotasportsfan.com

Dean Evason, Wild Players Furious After Cheap Shot on Kirill Kaprizov

The Minnesota Wild got an ESPN primetime spot last night at TD Garden matched up against one of the “Original Six“, Boston Bruins. Bright lights or dull, they needed a victory having lost five-straight entering the game. Thankfully, they got the win (in nail-biting 3-2 fashion) but it came with a cost.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
WGR550

The Sabres had too little, too late

I really like the way Luukkonen was mentally tough after the first period. I also liked how Granato left him in the game to start the second. He had given up three goals, but he didn’t let it bother him and he slammed the door the rest of the way.
NHL
INFORUM

Wild beat Bruins to snap losing streak, lose Kirill Kaprizov in process

BOSTON — The good news for the Minnesota Wild? They are finally off the schneid. After going nearly a month without a victory — various postponements due to COVID-19 played a big role — the Wild earned a gutsy 3-2 win over the Boston Bruins on Thursday night at TD Garden.
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Marc-André Fleury wants to be all business in his 1st game against his former team, but the Chicago Blackhawks goalie admits it ‘may be emotional’

Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-André Fleury knows what’s in store for his Vegas Golden Knights reunion Saturday night. “He’s a little guy but a big mouth,” Fleury laughed about former teammate Jonathan Marchessault’s penchant for chirping. Fleury expects to hear a lot of it when he plays against the Golden Knights for the first time Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. “I don’t expect anything else ...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy