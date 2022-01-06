ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avalanche's Ryan Murray: Activated from LTIR

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Murray (lower body) was activated from long-term injured reserve Wednesday, per CapFriendly....

www.cbssports.com

NESN

Here’s What Trent Frederic, Bruce Cassidy Said About Hit On Kirill Kaprizov

BOSTON — It was an interesting night for Bruins forward Trent Frederic. The young Boston forward almost got into it with Minnesota Wild winger Mats Zuccarello before the referees broke up the scrap in the first period. Things would heat up and explode from there in the second period after Frederic laid a hard hit on Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov which sent him to the locker room.
NHL
bardown.com

Crosby pulled off the most wholesome move of the NHL season on Thursday night

Sidney Crosby is a beauty in every sense of the word and on Thursday night, he reminded us hockey fans why he’s one of the most loved players in the game today. The Penguins visited Philly for the battle of Pennsylvania and being the class act he is, Sid gifted Brian Page, an 18-year-old who played for the Philadelphia Jr. Flyers that was paralyzed during a game, with a puck. It easily made for one of the best moments of the season.
NHL
ClutchPoints

Netminder Tuukka Rask takes first step in shocking Bruins comeback

Veteran netminder Tuukka Rask is on track to make a return to the Boston Bruins. The Finland native has just signed a professional contract with the AHL affiliate of Boston, the Providence Bruins, after recovering from labrum surgery. Rask is currently an unrestricted free agent but is widely expected to ink a new deal with the organization in what would be his 15th season in the NHL.
NHL
minnesotasportsfan.com

Dean Evason, Wild Players Furious After Cheap Shot on Kirill Kaprizov

The Minnesota Wild got an ESPN primetime spot last night at TD Garden matched up against one of the “Original Six“, Boston Bruins. Bright lights or dull, they needed a victory having lost five-straight entering the game. Thankfully, they got the win (in nail-biting 3-2 fashion) but it came with a cost.
NHL
CBS Boston

Tuukka Rask Signs PTO With Providence Bruins, But AHL Tune-Ups Will Have To Wait

BOSTON (CBS) — Tuukka Rask is now officially back with the Bruins. Just not the Boston Bruins. Not yet, at least. That will come soon enough. On Thursday, the veteran goaltender signed a professional tryout agreement with the Providence Bruins, as he inches closer to a return to the NHL. The 34-year-old Rask was set to start in net for Providence on Friday when Boston’s AHL affiliate hosted the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. But Friday and Sunday’s P-Bruins games were both postponed due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting Lehigh Valley, so Rask’s tune-ups will have to wait. Providence’s next game is scheduled for Friday,...
NHL
FingerLakes1.com

Sabres activate Ryan MacInnis from taxi squad

The Buffalo Sabres have recalled forward Ryan MacInnis from the taxi squad, the team announced Thursday. MacInnis was recalled to the taxi squad from Rochester Tuesday morning. He will make his Sabres debut tonight against San Jose, coach Don Granato announced. MacInnis has six points in his last five games...
NHL
INFORUM

Wild beat Bruins to snap losing streak, lose Kirill Kaprizov in process

BOSTON — The good news for the Minnesota Wild? They are finally off the schneid. After going nearly a month without a victory — various postponements due to COVID-19 played a big role — the Wild earned a gutsy 3-2 win over the Boston Bruins on Thursday night at TD Garden.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Jack Johnson: Ruled out for Thursday

Johnson (lower body) will not play Thursday against Winnipeg, per Kate Shefte of the Denver Gazette. Johnson averaged 16:09 of ice time and tallied four assists through his 10 appearances prior to Tuesday's game, which he exited early with an injury. Details regarding the severity of the injury and his expected timeline for recovery are still undisclosed.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Sharks' Ryan Merkley: Joining active roster

Merkley will be added to San Jose's active roster and play Thursday against the Sabres, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports. Merkley's expected to skate on the Sharks' second pairing and second power-play unit Thursday. He's picked up one goal through six top-level appearances this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Darcy Kuemper: Between pipes Thursday

Kuemper will tend the twine at home versus Winnipeg on Thursday, NHL.com's Rick Sadowski reports. Kuemper is riding a six-game winning streak during which he registered a 2.50 GAA and .921 save percentage. The veteran netminder should continue to see the bulk of the workload, though an upcoming back-to-back against Seattle and Nashville on Monday and Tuesday, respectively, should give backup Pavel Francouz the opportunity to get into the crease.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Contributes three points

Rantanen had a goal on three shots and two power-play assists in Thursday's 7-1 win over the Jets. Colorado's top line was in fine form Thursday, accounting for five goals, including Rantanen's 16th of the season midway through the second period. It was the forward's sixth multi-point effort in the last nine contests, during which he has six goals and 11 assists.
NHL
coloradohockeynow.com

Takeaways from Avalanche win over Winnipeg

The thing I really like about the Avalanche right now? The consistency. Can anyone remember the last time the Avs played a really poor game? (And, no, I’m not counting that game in Nashville, when about a quarter of the team came down with Covid and they had about 15 skaters).
NHL
wingsnation.com

Red Wings game in Anaheim postponed to January 9

The Detroit Red Wings will have to wait a little while longer to play at the Honda Center in Anaheim. Hours before Thursday’s game, the National Hockey League announced that it had been postponed due to COVID-19 issues affecting the Ducks. Under the revised schedule, the Red Wings will...
NHL

