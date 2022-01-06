ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Horizontal or Vertical, the 55-inch Samsung Odyssey Ark Curved Monitor is a Sight to Behold

By John Velasco
SPY
SPY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rNhOP_0ddz5MEC00

Get ready to have your mind blown with the jaw dropping size of Samsung’s latest curved monitor that was announced during CES 2022 . The 55-inch version of the Samsung Odyssey Ark is a sight to behold, not only for its immense size, but also for the Quantum Dot Mini LED technology that delivers unparalleled immersion that wouldn’t necessarily expect from a monitor of this caliber.

First of all, there’s no denying that this curved monitor is targeted to gamers that crave immersion while playing intensive titles. However, the 55-inch monitor sports a more traditional 16:9 aspect ratio — which can lessen the need for your head to peer left or right frequently when in the thick of battle.

On the productivity side of things, the Samsung Odyssey Ark has an advantage unlike any other monitor around because it can pivot along its base to stand upright. Meaning, you’ll have a sweet vertical monitor with a sharp curvature. This makes for some interesting, new experiences with desktop computing that most of us haven’t been exposed to before. For example, it can be used to show off all the friendly faces on a Zoom conference call — while still leaving extra room for other things, such as editing documents or surfing the web.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oNZXh_0ddz5MEC00

Regardless of how people end up using it, there’s no arguing that this 55-inch Odyssey Ark curved monitor will have plenty of buzz leading up to its release. Details are light around the curved monitor’s specs, but we expect it to be top-notch and at the very least be improved over its predecessors. As for its release date, it’s pegged for some time in the second half of 2022.

If you can’t wait that long, here are some other impressive curved monitors to think about that you can buy right now. Don’t forget all the rest too that made our best curved monitors list!

MSI MPG Artymis

Arguably the king of curved monitors at the moment, the MSI MPG Artymis looks good and performs well when it matters. Aesthetically, you’ll love its RGB lighting controls to set the mood — while HDR enhancing technology brings out the best balance of colors and exposure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P5Z5A_0ddz5MEC00


Buy: MSI MPG Artymis $798.81 (orig. $899.99) 11% OFF

Sceptre 24-inch Curved LED Monitor

If you’re working with a tighter budget, the Sceptre 24-inch Curved LED Monitor is worth a look with its 24-0inch 1080p display and a Blue Light Shift mode that lessens eye strain by creating a filter for blue light.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26DiYQ_0ddz5MEC00


Buy: Sceptre 24-inch Curved LED Monitor $169.85 (orig. $178.97) 5% OFF

Acer Predator X34

If you’re passionate about gaming, the Acer Predator X34 has exactly what you need to ensure victory with its 34-inch QHD curved display and speedy 120 Hz refresh rate. That’s important because the slightest movement can give you a heads up if there’s a sniper hidden among the trees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uBF1s_0ddz5MEC00


Buy: Acer Predator X34 $896.89 (orig. $999.99) 10% OFF

Love what you’re seeing? Follow us on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook and be the first to hear about new product launches, the latest trends and can’t miss deals you won’t find anywhere else.

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

3 Reasons How Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED UX9702 is Changing Computing

Foldables are increasingly becoming a normal part of the tech community. Just look at the handful of foldable smartphones around, so don’t expect this trend to fizzle out anytime soon. Asus, in particular, is making an impression on everyone with its Zenbook 17 Fold OLED UX9702 during CES 2022 — a foldable hybrid laptop that features a generous 17.3-inch 2,560 x 1,920 display when unfolded. It’s the world’s first foldable 17-inch OLED laptop and has intriguing uses, since it’s accompanied by a Bluetooth keyboard that can effectively give you that desktop experience anywhere you take it. Although, you can keep the...
TECHNOLOGY
SPY

Samsung TV Remote That Draws Power From Wi-Fi is a CES 2022 Surprise

The TV remote, it’s been a staple resident of the living room courtesy of our televisions. Still, a spotlight is being pointed on this mystical accessory that has kept us on couches. Even though Samsung is notable for many things, like its high-end smartphones and gorgeous, smart TVs, there was something else from the company that caught our attention during CES 2022 — a new remote that draws power through Wi-Fi radio waves. Yes, you read that correctly! The announcement of Samsung’s new Eco Remote will probably be one of the most surprising announcements during tech’s biggest show with CES 2022....
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Amazon’s Giving Away Free Blink Mini When You Buy an Echo Show 8

Amazon is known for exquisite deals on its home-brewed gadgets, especially when it comes to bundles that make them even more irresistible. Take, for instance, the Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen), accompanied by essentially a free Blink Mini home security camera. The best part about this is that the bundle deal comes out to $100, a cost that’s actually less than the regular $130 retail price of the Echo Show 8. Again, we have to point out you’re getting two devices for a price that’s less than buying the Echo Show 8 by itself. The Blink Mini is already an...
RETAIL
Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this Vizio 65-inch TV today

If you’ve been planning to upgrade your home theater setup’s screen, you should start by browsing Walmart TV deals. The retailer’s 4K TV deals come in all shapes and sizes, including a $98 discount for the 65-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV that brings its price down to just $500, from its original price of $598, for an offer that may be too good for you to ignore.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ark#Odyssey#Productivity#The Quantum Dot Mini
komando.com

Turn off this TV setting ASAP

With most tech gadgets, you get what you pay for. Often, that means cool features and high-quality visuals are limited to expensive devices. However, when it comes to TVs, you don’t have to pay an arm and a leg to get a five-star experience. Fiddling with your TV’s settings...
ELECTRONICS
shefinds

3 Apps That You Should Never Download, According To Tech Experts (They Slow Your iPhone!!)

They make your phone what it is, of course. But, in some cases, they can be so busy — with a dizzying number of features — that they also stall your device and make it run slower and less efficiently. The question truly is: which apps are worthy of your time and your phone’s storage space, and which should you consider deleting for the sake of a better running phone? The answer is going to differ from one user to another, but generally speaking, there are a few apps that rise to the top of the list when tech experts are asked about the best apps to delete. Here are three apps you should never download, according to tech experts (because they slow your iPhone).
CELL PHONES
CNET

Change these 5 Android settings on your phone right now

No matter which Android phone you have -- for instance, the Samsung Galaxy S21 or Google Pixel 6 -- your device comes with a set of predetermined settings. These settings include brightness, organization and light mode, but just because they're the default, that doesn't mean you're stuck with them. However,...
CELL PHONES
WRAL

The right antenna could give you dozens of channels for free

Ready to watch TV for free? Go purchase an antenna. The right antenna can give you plenty to watch without cable or streaming, including WRAL-TV and WRAZ-TV. “A couple of years ago, when there was a major storm and the cable went out in town for a couple of days, if you had an antenna you could still watch TV,” said homeowner Chris Patterson.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
CES
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Digital Trends

Best Buy is handing out Samsung Galaxy Tabs for next to nothing

If you’ve been on the hunt for tablet deals, there are a few things to consider. You want tablets that come from a trusted brand, with reliable products that can withstand the wear and tear of daily use. Some of the best tablets on the market right now are made by Samsung as part of their Galaxy series. Samsung Galaxy Tab deals occupy a wide range of price points and technical specifications, with more affordable tablets for your kids or as a backup device to fully functional productivity machines that can help you get work done.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

The 97-inch LG G2 is the biggest OLED TV yet. The 42-inch C2 is the smallest

This story is part of CES, where CNET covers the latest news on the most incredible tech coming soon. OLED TVs have better picture quality than the more common and less-expensive LCD-based TVs, but they're also available in fewer different sizes. But at CES 2022, LG is closing the size gap and hoping to broaden OLED's appeal: The massive 97-inch and relatively diminutive 42-inch versions represent the largest and smallest OLEDs yet.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Best home security camera on Amazon has a rare discount today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Do you follow the smart home market? Anyone who does will tell you that the Wyze Cam was nothing short of a game-changer when it first debuted all those years ago. It was definitely the best home security camera on Amazon.
ELECTRONICS
Interesting Engineering

This is a Screen — And It Could be the Biggest Product Launch at CES 2022

It's not often that a tech company presents a consumer product that feels truly new, but Samsung might have done it. It's not the tech specs that make the company's new Freestyle projector stand out. They're good but not groundbreaking. What's different about the product unveiled this evening at a keynote address in the Venitian hotel on the Las Vegas strip is — ahem — the vibe.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Hide all the ugly power cords around your home with this $21 Amazon find

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. There's nothing worse than having to stare at messy, disorganized cables and power cords. Especially when they're all over your desk, kitchen counter, or elsewhere. Okay fine, there are millions of things that are much, much worse. That doesn't make the messy desk at your job or in your home office any less aggravating though. Bottom line: You need a cable organizer for your desk.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Best camera drones in 2022: Get an eye in the sky

Just a decade ago, you may have only heard the word “drone” while watching Star Wars or another sci-fi movie. But nowadays, drones are used all of the time and in daily life. There are plenty of uses for camera drones to justify purchasing one — whether you’re a hobbyist that likes to fly them outside, a professional photographer that’s looking for the perfect shot for a wedding, or you simply want to deliver something to your next-door neighbor without leaving your room. There are really no limits to how a drone can be used. But which one, exactly, should you purchase?
ELECTRONICS
mspoweruser.com

LG announces OLED EX, its next-generation OLED TV technology

LG Display is a global leader in OLED technology. Today, LG Display revealed its latest OLED TV technology ‘OLED EX’ which improves overall picture quality by increasing brightness up to 30 percent compared to regular OLED displays. LG OLED EX technology highlights:. The EX Technology applied to the...
ELECTRONICS
The Associated Press

VIZIO’s New M-Series Quantum X 4K HDR Gaming Smart TV and M-Series Elevate Sound Bar Named CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honorees

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2022-- VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO) today announced that it has been named a CES® 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree for its new M-Series Quantum X 4K HDR Gaming Smart TV and M-Series Elevate Sound Bar, both being introduced in the coming year in 2022. The wins come ahead of CES 2022, the world’s most influential technology event, happening Jan. 5-8 in Las Vegas, NV and digitally. The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in 27 consumer technology product categories.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

CES 2022: smartglasses and smart body scanner among first gadgets announced

Smartglasses that give users a personal video display and smart scales that can measure body composition and even nerve activity are among the first gadgets unveiled ahead of the CES tech show.TCL announced a new version of its “wearable display glasses”, called the NxtWear Air, which has built-in micro screens that give the wearer the effect of viewing a 140in screen from around 13ft away.Health tech firm Withings unveiled the Body Scan, a smart scales-like health station that includes an array of sensors to monitor body composition as well as cardiovascular measurements and nerve activity.The device can link directly with...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

6 best home security cameras: Indoor and outdoor setups for peace of mind

If you’ve got a lot of possessions that mean a lot to you, you have valuable equipment or you’re simply leaving home for a little while, a security camera can provide peace of mind and an insight into the daily comings and goings around your home while you’re away. There are some real benefits to having security cameras installed on your property, as they can not only reassure you while you’re gone, but also help when it comes to getting the best home insurance or protection packages for expensive items. Good home security cameras setups usually come in two different...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

SPY

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
293K+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy