Horizontal or Vertical, the 55-inch Samsung Odyssey Ark Curved Monitor is a Sight to Behold

Get ready to have your mind blown with the jaw dropping size of Samsung’s latest curved monitor that was announced during CES 2022 . The 55-inch version of the Samsung Odyssey Ark is a sight to behold, not only for its immense size, but also for the Quantum Dot Mini LED technology that delivers unparalleled immersion that wouldn’t necessarily expect from a monitor of this caliber.

First of all, there’s no denying that this curved monitor is targeted to gamers that crave immersion while playing intensive titles. However, the 55-inch monitor sports a more traditional 16:9 aspect ratio — which can lessen the need for your head to peer left or right frequently when in the thick of battle.

On the productivity side of things, the Samsung Odyssey Ark has an advantage unlike any other monitor around because it can pivot along its base to stand upright. Meaning, you’ll have a sweet vertical monitor with a sharp curvature. This makes for some interesting, new experiences with desktop computing that most of us haven’t been exposed to before. For example, it can be used to show off all the friendly faces on a Zoom conference call — while still leaving extra room for other things, such as editing documents or surfing the web.

Regardless of how people end up using it, there’s no arguing that this 55-inch Odyssey Ark curved monitor will have plenty of buzz leading up to its release. Details are light around the curved monitor’s specs, but we expect it to be top-notch and at the very least be improved over its predecessors. As for its release date, it’s pegged for some time in the second half of 2022.

If you can't wait that long, here are some other impressive curved monitors to think about that you can buy right now.

