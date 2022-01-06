ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

12 killed, including 8 children, in Philadelphia rowhouse fire

By ANNA ORSO, RODRIGO TORREJÓN AND RYAN W. BRIGGS
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

PHILADELPHIA — A catastrophic fire tore through a rowhouse in Philadelphia’s Fairmount neighborhood before sunrise Wednesday and killed 12 people, including eight children, in one of the nation’s deadliest residential fires in decades. Authorities did not identify the victims, but relatives and friends said they included...

www.star-telegram.com

Comments / 0

Related
Black Enterprise

5-Year-Old Playing With A Lighter Near A Christmas Tree Possibly Started Philadelphia Rowhome Fire That Killed 12

Investigators are considering that a 5-year-old playing with a lighter near a Christmas tree might have caused the blaze that killed 12 people in a Philadelphia rowhome. Authorities included the possibility of a child igniting the fire in a recent search warrant as investigators searched for the cause of the city’s deadliest blaze in more than a century, Fox 29 reports. The Wednesday fire took the lives of two sisters, several of their children, and others.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

West Philadelphia’s 18th Police District Ruled Safe To Return After Being Evacuated Due To Hazmat Situation

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After being evacuated on Friday night due to a hazmat situation, police say the 18th Police District in West Philadelphia is now safe for employees to return to the building. The incident happened around 9:15 p.m. at 5510 Pine Street at the Southwest Detective Division. Police say someone deployed a chemical mixture in the witness waiting area of the building at the Southwest Detective Division, according to police. The chemical substance caused several employees to experience coughing and irritation to their eyes. A hazmat incident was then declared and the building was evacuated. The Philadelphia Fire Department, License and Inspection, Emergency Management, Command Inspections, and Homeland Security responded to the scene. Investigators determined the chemical mixture was a combination of mace and an unknown substance. UPDATE from @PhillyPolice on HAZMAT incident at Southwest Detectives last night. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/B1RBpPkgYc — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) January 8, 2022 Homeland Security is investigating the incident. There’s no word on any suspects at this time. No injuries were reported. There were also no witnesses or complaints inside the waiting area during the time of the incident.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
TheDailyBeast

How a Minnesota Family of Seven Died in Their Beds at Home

When relatives hadn’t heard from the seven members of the Hernandez family for a few days, they asked authorities in Minnesota do a wellness check on Saturday night. What police discovered shocked the community of Moorhead, a small city on the North Dakota border, to the core: all seven family members, ranging in age from 37 to 7, were lying dead in their beds in the duplex home.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Staten Island Advance

‘Super responsible’ vaccinated people at wedding lead to Omicron outbreak at California hospital

Julie Johnson, San Francisco Chronicle (TNS) Most if not all of the guests wore masks when the Nov. 27 wedding ceremony started at a Wisconsin celebration that is now the suspected origin of an outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) and the omicron variant among Kaiser Permanente’s Oakland Medical Center staff in California, according to an attendee.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Kenney
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Virginia Thomas
Person
Alice Wright
CBS Chicago

Body of Damari Perry, 6, Of North Chicago Found Days After Sister Brought Him To A Party In Skokie

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. (CBS) — The body of a missing 6-year-old boy who has not been seen since being driven with his older sister to a party in Skokie has been found, according to authorities. North Chicago police were working with Skokie police and the FBI in the search for Damari Perry. The body was recovered near an abandoned house in the 700 block of Van Buren Street in Gary, Indiana. Indiana State Police and the Lake County, Indiana Coroner’s Officer assisted in the recovery. The Lake County, Indiana Coroner’s Office retained custody of the body. Jamari was last seen wearing a black...
NORTH CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Philadelphia Police#House Fires#Accident
Ledger-Enquirer

Rescuers follow screams to find California skier missing for hours, officials say

A person walking through an Oregon snow park heard a woman yelling. It helped lead rescuers to a skier who had been lost for hours. A cross-country skier from California was reported overdue Dec. 27 after she became separated from her family, the Deschutes County Search and Rescue Foundation said. They had been skiing at the Virginia Meissner Snow Park, about 10 miles west of Bend.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Amazon workers arrested after thousands of packages discovered inside home

Three people have been arrested in connection with theft in which investigators found a home filled to the brim with thousands of Amazon delivery packages.The Oklahoma county sheriff’s office, in a statement on Facebook on Wednesday, identified the suspects as Cesar Yasnier Cerqueira Rojas, Dinneris Matos Delgado, and Maikel Perez Laurencio.The three face 15 felony counts of possession of stolen property and embezzlement. Ms Delgado has also been charged with Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance (Meth).The theft was discovered after officials responded to an illegal dumping complaint in the area on 30 December last year.“When they arrived, deputies found...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Chicago

More Than A Dozen People From Chicago Area Have Been Arrested In Connection With Capitol Insurrection, But Only One Has Been Sentenced To Jail Time

CHICAGO (CBS) — More than 700 people have been arrested and charged in connection with the deadly siege on the U.S. Capitol one year ago Thursday. More than a dozen of those arrested came from the Chicago area – including a Chicago police officer. So what has happened to them since, and ow many actually got jail time? CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey dug through federal records to find out. Chicago Police Officer Karol Chwiesiuk, who worked in the Harrison (11th) District, has been on leave. He became infamous for photos of him inside the Capitol wearing a Chicago Police Department hoodie. Chicago Police...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Minnesota

Brandis Wells Charged For Fatal Shooting In Frogtown

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 34-year-old St. Paul man faces charges for allegedly shooting and killing a man in the city’s Frogtown neighborhood last week. Brandis Junton Wells was charged with the second-degree murder in Ramsey County on Tuesday. Officers arrived at the scene on the 500 block of Blair Avenue around 10:15 p.m. on Dec. 28, the criminal complaint says. They found a 31-year-old man, identified as Jarrell Kirk, lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to his arm and chest. Kirk was taken to Regions Hospital, but was pronounced dead. Kirk’s father waved at officers and told them that the “shooter” was...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy