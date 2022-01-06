Chicago schools close as union backs remote learning

CHICAGO — Chicago school leaders canceled classes Thursday for a second consecutive day after failing to reach agreement with the teachers union over COVID-19 safety protocols in the nation’s third-largest school district. The Chicago Teachers Union sought to revert to remote instruction during the latest surge of infections...
After implementing a coronavirus mandate for health care workers this fall, Rhode Island has now opened an option for COVID-positive health care workers to continue working if their facility is facing a staffing crisis. "Also, facility administrators should be using their clinical judgment in making staffing decisions. For example, a...
A Chicago-area judge rejected a request from Mayor Lori Lightfoot to halt electronic monitoring for accused violent offenders, allowing those charged with dangerous crimes to return to the streets. Cook County Chief Judge Tim Evans said Tuesday that granting the requested moratorium on electronic monitoring would have violated both the...
After a new report showed major school districts who accepted billions of dollars from the federal government in order to stay open amid coronavirus, many critics have called out teachers and their union leaders who suddenly are loath to return to their job. The report from the Daily Wire showed...
A couple from Minnesota gets by on disability benefits and a basic income program aimed at parents. The St. Paul pilot program launched in 2020 provides 150 families $500 per month for 18 months. Basic income programs like this one are designed to help low-income families with children. Malissa Villegas...
INDIANAPOLIS – What are Indiana’s political insiders saying about the vaccine mandate bills moving through the Statehouse? What are their thoughts on the anniversary of January 6th? In the video above, panelists Dr. Laura Wilson, Abdul-Hakim Shabazz, Robin Winston, and Mike Murphy discuss the week in politics, from the beginning of the 2022 Indiana legislative […]
(The Center Square) – The Chicago Teachers Union voted late Tuesday to urge Chicago Public Schools to switch to remote learning because of a spike in COVID-19 cases. The teachers voted to refuse to report to school buildings on Wednesday. CPS students had just returned to class Monday after...
More than 340,000 students might be out of school for two weeks if the Chicago Teachers Union and Chicago Public Schools can't reach a resolution on Covid-19 safety measures, the union president said. The showdown in the nation's third-largest school district exemplifies debates playing out across the country: When and...
The White House on Wednesday maintained its support for keeping schools opened across the nation as cases of the highly-transmissible omicron variant of COVID-19 continue to rise. White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Wednesday doubled down on the Biden administration's efforts to aid schools in their plans to maintain...
