Tuscaloosa, AL

Stillman College postponing several basketball games due to COVID concerns

By Tim Reid
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Stillman College administrators are taking to steps to help protect athletes after after a coach and several players on the women’s basketball team tested positive for COVID, causing the whole team to quarantine.

Stillman College Athletic Director Terrance Whittle said several games had to be postponed and will be rescheduled to a later date.

“We’ve had some issues with our women’s basketball program, and a few players have come down with COVID and we are trying to keep them as safe as possible,” he said. “One of the staff, one of the coaches also came down with COVID so we’ve had some games in the past few days that had to be postponed.”

Hospital workers sick with COVID contributing to staffing shortages in Alabama

Whittle told CBS 42 that women’s basketball games at Blue Mountain College, the University of Mobile and a home game against Faulkner University were all postponed.

Fans will not be allowed to attend the men’s basketball game Saturday against Faulkner University in order to protect the team from COVID.

“So that right there at this particular stage with the COVID outbreak going on during the course of our basketball season is whats driving our decisions to keep our athletes and staff as safe as possible.” Whittle said.

The athletic director tells CBS 42 he hopes things will get better soon, but the health and safety of his players will always come first.

