Education

Gilbert School closed Thursday and Friday due to ‘staff shortages’ and ‘illness,’ school official says

By Liz Hardaway
Register Citizen
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWINSTED — The Gilbert School will be closed Thursday and Friday due to staff shortages and illness, according to a school official. Greg Shugrue, the head of school,...

www.registercitizen.com

