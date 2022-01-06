Gilbert School closed Thursday and Friday due to ‘staff shortages’ and ‘illness,’ school official says

NORWALK — School was back in session on Monday following the winter break, but not all the kids were back in the classroom. Some parents chose to wait at least one more day to evaluate the risk of sending their children back to school amid a surge of COVID-19 cases across the city. Norwalk reported 101.3 cases per 100,000 population on Friday and a test positivity rate of over 12%.

NORWALK, CT ・ 5 DAYS AGO