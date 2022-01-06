ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snowstorm-related road closures cause delivery truck delays for C.O. businesses

By Bola Gbadebo
 3 days ago
Grocery stores, other stores impacted by drop in supplies amid other challenges

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- With closures and delays in the mountain passes due to hazardous winter weather conditions, trucks are having a tough time making deliveries.

“We’ve been very impacted by the weather that has closed many of the local highways that allow access to Central Oregon," Bend's Newport Avenue Market store Manager Erika Maloley said Wednesday.

She said it may take another week for them to get back to their regular supply, but that's only if the weather improves.

The store director of Food 4 Less, Aaron Price, said it’s hard to know exactly what they’ll run out of when.

“It could be, you know, cereal. It could be, you know, canning supplies. It could be baking supplies. It could be a whole bunch of different stuff," Price said.

Both store managers are starting to feel the brunt of delays.

"Probably late last week, it started to really impact us," Maloley said.

Price said it’s already been a challenge of late, with supply chain shortages and driver shortages due to Covid-19.

“Now with the weather, it really has just compounded it because the freight that is available, we can’t get now," Price said.

With combined issues, they ask customers to give them time to receive deliveries.

“We have ordered the products, and they’ll get to us eventually. So if you’re looking for something specific, maybe just give us a call first," Maloley said.

Price added, "Yeah, be patient with not only, you know,  grocery stores, but all retail. Because we’re all in the same boat. If we’re out of something, it’s because we couldn’t get it."

