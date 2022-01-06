Most Thomas Nelson classes moving online amid COVID-19 concerns

HAMPTON, Va. - To help slow the spread of COVID-19 amid the Omicron variant, Thomas Nelson Community College ( soon to be renamed Virginia Peninsula Community College ) will hold most of its classes virtually for the first two weeks of the spring semester, from Jan. 10-21.

Some in-person classes in career and technical programs, including allied health, and skilled trades courses will continue to meet in person.

Faculty teaching in-person classes will use CANVAS to notify students in their classes about the specifics for class meetings during the first two weeks of the semester and provide information and resources to assist as needed.

Campuses in Hampton and Williamsburg will be open to the public, and offices will be staffed.

New students are encouraged to attend virtual Orientation on Friday, Jan. 7 or the Virtual Bootcamp on Saturday, Jan. 8 to familiarize themselves with College services and the online learning environment.

Faculty and staff will work with immediate supervisors to determine whether they will be expected to work on campus or telework until Jan. 21.

“As new variants of COVID-19 emerge and spread, we continue to prioritize the health and safety of our students, faculty, staff and those in our surrounding communities,” said TNCC President Towuanna Porter Brannon.

“While the College remains committed to providing a quality educational experience for students, we also recognize that our learning and working environments, now more than ever, have an impact on our overall well-being. We ask for continued patience as we adjust to meet the demands of our students and communities amid this ongoing pandemic,” she added.

TNCC is among a number of colleges in Virginia and North Carolina to make changes to the spring semester due to COVID-19. You can see a full list here.

