ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Former Oiler Bryce Kindopp makes NHL debut against Philadelphia

Tulsa World
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Oiler Bryce Kindopp made his NHL debut for Anaheim against Philadelphia on Tuesday. Kindopp, 22, skated nine shifts for the Ducks against the Flyers, getting about six minutes of total time on the ice. He...

tulsaworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
bardown.com

Crosby pulled off the most wholesome move of the NHL season on Thursday night

Sidney Crosby is a beauty in every sense of the word and on Thursday night, he reminded us hockey fans why he’s one of the most loved players in the game today. The Penguins visited Philly for the battle of Pennsylvania and being the class act he is, Sid gifted Brian Page, an 18-year-old who played for the Philadelphia Jr. Flyers that was paralyzed during a game, with a puck. It easily made for one of the best moments of the season.
NHL
NESN

Here’s What Trent Frederic, Bruce Cassidy Said About Hit On Kirill Kaprizov

BOSTON — It was an interesting night for Bruins forward Trent Frederic. The young Boston forward almost got into it with Minnesota Wild winger Mats Zuccarello before the referees broke up the scrap in the first period. Things would heat up and explode from there in the second period after Frederic laid a hard hit on Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov which sent him to the locker room.
NHL
NESN

Boston College Product Matt Boldy Making NHL Debut Against Hometown Bruins

The time finally has come for Matt Boldy, and it would be hard to script it any better. Boldy, who is from Millis, Mass. and played two seasons at Boston College, is set to make his NHL debut Thursday night against his hometown Boston Bruins as they host the Minnesota Wild. The 20-year-old was drafted 12th overall by the Wild in 2019.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
CBS Boston

Willie O’Ree Won’t Be Able To Attend His Bruins Jersey Retirement Ceremony In Person

BOSTON (CBS) — Last year, the Boston Bruins postponed the jersey retirement ceremony of Willie O’Ree until 2022, in part so that the ceremony would take place “in front of a TD Garden crowd packed with passionate Bruins fans, who can express their admiration and appreciation for Willie and create the meaningful moment he has earned throughout his incredible career.” The fans will indeed be in attendance for the ceremony on Jan. 18. But unfortunately, O’Ree himself will not be present. Because of the risks associated with the ongoing pandemic, the 86-year-old O’Ree has decided to remain in California and participate virtually...
NHL
markerzone.com

CROSBY MAKES CLASSY GESTURE TO FAN DURING GAME IN PHILADELPHIA

Despite playing against a big time rival crowd in the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night, Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby made a very classy gesture to a fan by giving him a puck during warmups. As it turns out, it wasn't just any fan he was giving it to, but...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Poganski
CBS Boston

Tuukka Rask Signs PTO With Providence Bruins, But AHL Tune-Ups Will Have To Wait

BOSTON (CBS) — Tuukka Rask is now officially back with the Bruins. Just not the Boston Bruins. Not yet, at least. That will come soon enough. On Thursday, the veteran goaltender signed a professional tryout agreement with the Providence Bruins, as he inches closer to a return to the NHL. The 34-year-old Rask was set to start in net for Providence on Friday when Boston’s AHL affiliate hosted the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. But Friday and Sunday’s P-Bruins games were both postponed due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting Lehigh Valley, so Rask’s tune-ups will have to wait. Providence’s next game is scheduled for Friday,...
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Marc-André Fleury wants to be all business in his 1st game against his former team, but the Chicago Blackhawks goalie admits it ‘may be emotional’

Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-André Fleury knows what’s in store for his Vegas Golden Knights reunion Saturday night. “He’s a little guy but a big mouth,” Fleury laughed about former teammate Jonathan Marchessault’s penchant for chirping. Fleury expects to hear a lot of it when he plays against the Golden Knights for the first time Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. “I don’t expect anything else ...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oilers#Philadelphia#Flyers#Ducks#Ahl#Gulls#Whl#Echl#Americans
Union Leader

Boldy scores in NHL debut as Wild beats Bruins

Matt Boldy highlighted his NHL debut in his hometown arena with his first career goal to help the Minnesota Wild snap a five-game losing streak with a 3-2 win over the host Boston Bruins on Thursday night. Boldy, a 20-year-old from nearby Millis, Mass., who starred at Boston College, took...
NHL
tucson.com

Tucson-Glendale shuttle busy this season, with Roadrunners making NHL debuts

Barely 11 months ago, Tucson Roadrunners forward and alternate captain Michael Carcone was in hockey’s no-man’s land. This weekend, as the Roadrunners (11-10-2-0) open a two-game set with the Colorado Eagles (12-11-3-2) in Tucson Arena, Carcone isn’t just one of the most important pieces of the Roadrunners’ ever-evolving roster; he’s also one of five Tucson skaters to already make their NHL debuts this season.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Anaheim Ducks
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Jacob Moverare set to make NHL debut against Predators

This has been a long time coming for Moverare, who was selected 112th overall in the 2016 NHL entry draft. He’s spent most of this season shuffling between the Ontario Reign in the American Hockey League and the Kings’ taxi squad. He has three goals and eight points through 22 games played in the AHL.
NHL
Detroit News

Bruce set to make history on Red Wings' radio broadcast

Detroit — Sure there were a few butterflies Saturday afternoon, looking ahead to the evening's Red Wings' game, but Daniella Bruce wasn't worried about it. Bruce will make history Saturday evening, becoming the first woman to be on any Wings' broadcast, being Ken Kal's color analyst. Paul Woods will not be available either Saturday or Sunday because of COVID-19.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy