Democratic leader Hoyer recalls Jan. 6 phone call with 'terrified' staff as mob ransacked the Capitol

By Savannah Behrmann, USA TODAY
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON – For Majority Leader Rep. Steny Hoyer, D-Md., one of the starkest moments from Jan. 6 was a phone call.

He and other members of leadership had been whisked away to safety when the breach from a pro-Trump mob first started. Hours later, from there, he was eventually able to get his staff, still in the Capitol, on the phone.

Hoyer op-ed: Lower the US flag to half-staff to commemorate Jan. 6 attacks

He told USA TODAY in an interview it was a terrifying moment: He'd learned through a phone call that the pro-Trump mob had breached not only the Capitol building, but they had also broken into his office by kicking down the door, where his staff had locked themselves in an interior room.

They could hear "a lot of threats being yelled. They could hear: ‘kill Nancy’ and ‘kill [Pence]’,” Hoyer said, referring to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the former Vice President, Mike Pence, whom the protesters targeted during their attack of the Capitol last year in an attempt to stop counting the electoral votes that would find now-President Joe Biden the victor of the 2020 election.

Hoyer was one of more than 120 lawmakers USA TODAY interviewed for a series of stories retelling that dark day in history.

More: 'This is insane.' Lawmakers relive Jan. 6 horror alongside fresh trauma of effort to rewrite history

The staff told him they heard incredibly loud noises while locking themselves in the room, telling their boss they “believed they heard shots.” They could hear protesters “walking through the office” after they’d kicked in the door.

“They were clearly terrified,” Hoyer said of the phone call. They could hear the insurrectionists “yelling” and “there was screaming.”

Hoyer says he couldn't imagine the "terror they were experiencing, because nobody knew whether these folks were coming in to kill everybody in the in the Capitol."

That was one of the instances to prompt Hoyer to call his governor, Larry Hogan, about sending in the Maryland National Guard for assistance and help.

'There's a chance I could die here': Here's what 27 members of Congress told us about Jan. 6

The Majority Leader compared the day to the September 11, 2001 attacks, saying, “One of the things that was the starkest in my mind, on 9/11, we were attacked by foreigners, by people outside the United States. In this case, the enemy was from within. The enemy was, I thought at that time and I still think, was recruited and incited by and deployed by the President of the United States.”

Later, after the Capitol had been retaken by authorities, Hoyer said there was “some suggestion that we reconvene at some other site," to finish counting the electoral ballots due to safety concerns, as well as shattered glass littering the floors and extensive damage to the Capitol. "We all unanimously rejected that suggestion" he said, because they wanted the public to see the lawmakers push forward, "as we did on 9/11” and join together.

He expressed the significance of doing so, saying it wasn’t just “symbolic” like gathering together to sing “God Bless America” like they did on 9/11, but it was “to actually get the work done that these insurrectionists were bent on stopping. We were bent on making sure the American people knew that they had failed.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Democratic leader Hoyer recalls Jan. 6 phone call with 'terrified' staff as mob ransacked the Capitol

Comments / 25

Debora Barnes
3d ago

imagine how the people felt when there business were being burned down stores were being robbed innocent people were being murdered and people like Biden Harris Pelosi were raising money bond money for these terrorist so the he'll with Pelosi and her gang

Reply(5)
16
Crv4269
3d ago

Ask yourselves why !! Make people more dependent??? Drugs alcohol, create mental illness ,so why are they doing these promotions ?? So people won't notice how they are destroying our state ??

Reply(1)
5
Joe Dime
2d ago

Too bad it wasn't a real insurrection bc we would have killed every one of you slime magots like in the French Revolution but not to worry it's coming and our Loyal Military will carry it out guaranteed.

Reply(3)
4
