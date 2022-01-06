ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Schedule shifts: No. 20 Colorado State visiting San Diego State on Saturday

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ckJMp_0ddz1Jir00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZokOw_0ddz1Jir00

No. 20 Colorado State and San Diego State will face each other Saturday afternoon in San Diego after their respective games were postponed.

The Mountain West worked out the scheduling shuffle after Colorado State’s game Friday at Boise State was postponed due to the Broncos’ COVID-19 issues. At the same time, San Diego State’s home game Saturday against Nevada was postponed because of the Wolf Pack’s COVID-19 outbreak.

The Rams and Aztecs initially were slated to play in San Diego on March 1.

Colorado State (11-0, 1-0 Mountain West) is one of three undefeated teams in the nation. The others are top-ranked Baylor and No. 7 Southern California.

The Rams defeated Air Force 67-59 Tuesday in their first game in over three weeks due to their own COVID-19 issues.

San Diego State (9-3, 1-0) defeated UNLV 62-55 on Saturday, and then had Wednesday’s home game against Fresno State postponed due to COVID-19 issues in the Bulldogs’ program.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Fresno, CA
Sports
State
Nevada State
State
Maryland State
San Diego, CA
Sports
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
Boise, ID
Sports
City
Boise, ID
City
Fresno, CA
Local
California Sports
Local
Idaho Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Diego State#Fresno State#Boise State#Colorado State#The Wolf Pack#Baylor#Unlv#Depaul
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

34K+
Followers
32K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy