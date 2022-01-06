Pro Bowl left tackle Charles Leno cashes in big time with extension from Washington Football Team

Former Chicago Bears Pro Bowl left tackle Charles Leno was a surprise release of the team last May . That came after Leno, 30, started all 80 games for Chicago over the past five seasons.

Agreeing to a prove-it, one-year deal with the Washington Football Team ahead of the 2021 season, Leno more than proved himself as a capable blindside protector.

He’s now getting paid like it.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Media , Charles Leno has agreed to a three-year, $37.5 million extension with Washington that will keep him in the nation’s capital through the 2024 season.

This appears to be a win-win for both Leno and WFT. The team retains a core player who likely would have cashed in on a big pay day during free agency in March. Meanwhile, Leno turns a tremendous 2021 campaign into a long-term pay day.

Related: Top NFL free agents of 2022

Charles Leno is key to Washington Football Team’s success

Sep 12, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team offensive tackle Charles Leno Jr. (72) prepares to block against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Heading into Week 18, Leno has started all 16 games in which he’s appeared this season. He has anchored an offensive line that’s allowed a mere 35 sacks despite being forced to play four different quarterbacks through 17 games.

Pro Football Focus grades Leno out as the fifth-best pass-protecting offensive linemen in the NFL this season (third among offensive tackles).

Regardless of who is under center for Washington next season, having a solid offensive line is goingt to be key to the team’s success. Leno is the first step. Re-signing Pro Bowl guard Brandon Scherff would also be key. But this is a solid move for Washington.

WATCH: Sportsnaut’s Carolyn Manno on the latest NFL rumors

More must-reads: