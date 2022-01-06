Pro Bowl left tackle Charles Leno cashes in big time with extension from Washington Football Team
Former Chicago Bears Pro Bowl left tackle Charles Leno was a surprise release of the team last May . That came after Leno, 30, started all 80 games for Chicago over the past five seasons.
Agreeing to a prove-it, one-year deal with the Washington Football Team ahead of the 2021 season, Leno more than proved himself as a capable blindside protector.
He’s now getting paid like it.
According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Media , Charles Leno has agreed to a three-year, $37.5 million extension with Washington that will keep him in the nation’s capital through the 2024 season.
This appears to be a win-win for both Leno and WFT. The team retains a core player who likely would have cashed in on a big pay day during free agency in March. Meanwhile, Leno turns a tremendous 2021 campaign into a long-term pay day.
Related: Top NFL free agents of 2022
Charles Leno is key to Washington Football Team’s success
Heading into Week 18, Leno has started all 16 games in which he’s appeared this season. He has anchored an offensive line that’s allowed a mere 35 sacks despite being forced to play four different quarterbacks through 17 games.
Pro Football Focus grades Leno out as the fifth-best pass-protecting offensive linemen in the NFL this season (third among offensive tackles).
Regardless of who is under center for Washington next season, having a solid offensive line is goingt to be key to the team’s success. Leno is the first step. Re-signing Pro Bowl guard Brandon Scherff would also be key. But this is a solid move for Washington.
WATCH: Sportsnaut’s Carolyn Manno on the latest NFL rumors
More must-reads:
Comments / 0