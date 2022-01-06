ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Pro Bowl left tackle Charles Leno cashes in big time with extension from Washington Football Team

By Vincent Frank
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LEOim_0ddz0kK900

Former Chicago Bears Pro Bowl left tackle Charles Leno was a surprise release of the team last May . That came after Leno, 30, started all 80 games for Chicago over the past five seasons.

Agreeing to a prove-it, one-year deal with the Washington Football Team ahead of the 2021 season, Leno more than proved himself as a capable blindside protector.

He’s now getting paid like it.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Media , Charles Leno has agreed to a three-year, $37.5 million extension with Washington that will keep him in the nation’s capital through the 2024 season.

This appears to be a win-win for both Leno and WFT. The team retains a core player who likely would have cashed in on a big pay day during free agency in March. Meanwhile, Leno turns a tremendous 2021 campaign into a long-term pay day.

Related: Top NFL free agents of 2022

Charles Leno is key to Washington Football Team’s success

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XGQuh_0ddz0kK900
Sep 12, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team offensive tackle Charles Leno Jr. (72) prepares to block against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Heading into Week 18, Leno has started all 16 games in which he’s appeared this season. He has anchored an offensive line that’s allowed a mere 35 sacks despite being forced to play four different quarterbacks through 17 games.

Pro Football Focus grades Leno out as the fifth-best pass-protecting offensive linemen in the NFL this season (third among offensive tackles).

Regardless of who is under center for Washington next season, having a solid offensive line is goingt to be key to the team’s success. Leno is the first step. Re-signing Pro Bowl guard Brandon Scherff would also be key. But this is a solid move for Washington.

WATCH: Sportsnaut’s Carolyn Manno on the latest NFL rumors

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
washingtonfootball.com

Why Charles Leno decided to stay in Washington

Charles Leno Jr. has been one of the Washington Football Team's best offensive linemen all season, and now he's being rewarded for it. Leno, who has Pro Football Focus’ fifth-highest pass-blocking grade among all offensive linemen with at least 100 snaps, signed a multi-year extension with Washington Friday morning. The signing is the latest move by Washington that shores up its front for years to come.
NFL
The Spun

Antonio Brown Says He Received Offer To Play Football

Antonio Brown had plenty of things to say this Friday while on the “Full Send Podcast.” He even discussed his future as a football player. During his time on the show, Brown revealed that he currently has an offer to play football. However, that offer isn’t from an NFL team.
NFL
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Sends 3-Word Message Amid Antonio Brown Drama

Shannon Sharpe of Undisputed knows the side he’s taking when it comes to the Antonio Brown and Bucs drama. “I believe BA,” Sharpe said on Friday morning. Arians has been saying that Brown refused to enter the game due to a lack of targets, while Brown is saying it was because of his foot injury.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
FanSided

3 Vikings free agents that could follow Mike Zimmer if he’s fired

The Minnesota Vikings could be getting ready to move on from Mike Zimmer in 2022. If they do, which free agents could follow him elsewhere?. Could the Minnesota Vikings be moving on from Mike Zimmer in the coming days? That remains to be seen, but Zimmer has been the Vikings’ head coach since 2014. He’s been there through some of the franchise’s best seasons but in the NFL, the ultimate goal is exactly that.
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

Source suggests Aaron Rodgers will boycott Super Bowl if Packers make it [Video]

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers essentially has the NFL MVP award all but wrapped up for a second consecutive year. He’s led the Packers to a pristine 13-3 mark, earning the ﻿NFC North title while also racking up 3,977 yards, 35 touchdowns and only four interceptions. Meanwhile, since the start of 2020, Rodgers has completed nearly 70% of his attempts for 8,276 yards with 83 touchdowns and just nine interceptions in 31 games.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pro Bowl#Bears#American Football#Nfl Media#Wft#The Los Angeles Chargers#Pro Football Focus#Cardinals#Nfc#Seahawks Raiders
ClutchPoints

Former Browns QB Johnny Manziel’s passive 1-word reaction over ugly Baker Mayfield comparison

There was a time when Johnny Manziel would regularly trend on social media, particularly every Saturday. That was back during his days with the Texas A&M Aggies. These days, Manziel still finds himself becoming a topic, though, for some random reasons. Take for example when ESPN college analyst Paul Finebaum described Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield as a “poor man’s Johnny Manziel,” (h/t Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk).
NFL
brownsnation.com

Browns Get Worrisome Update On Nick Chubb

Ever since Monday night when Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb was not in the Steelers’ game at critical moments, fans have been concerned about what is going on with Chubb. After the game, Coach Stefanski admitted that Chubb suffered a rib injury during the game and needed rest.
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

Fox 2 reporter says he knows which NFL team Jim Harbaugh will land with if he leaves Michigan

It has been a Friday of Jim Harbaugh reports/rumors and the latest (at least that we have seen) comes from Ryan Ermanni of Fox 2. Ermanni took to Twitter tonight and he said he is hearing that if Harbaugh does leave Michigan that it would be to go to the Las Vegas Raiders. He adds that Harbaugh thinks he can win with the Raiders and their quarterback, Derek Carr.
NFL
FanSided

3 Seattle Seahawks likely playing their final game for the team in Week 18

The Seattle Seahawks team has failed to meet the expectation. They have fallen flat in what was viewed as a must-win season. A make-or-break year. Changes are coming. As I have written about previously, these changes could be Russell Wilson asking for a trade (I offered several trade ideas here), changing the head coach, or some blend of the both.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Washington Football Team
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Former NFL GM Thinks Russell Wilson Should Play With 1 Team Next Season

Ever since last offseason, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has been mentioned in trade rumors. With the 2022 offseason approaching very soon, those rumors are starting to heat up again. During this Friday’s edition of Get Up, former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum shared his thoughts on Wilson’s future in...
NFL
CBS Sports

NFL Week 18 picks, plus Antonio Brown saga takes another twist, J.J. Watt improbably returning for playoffs

Welcome to the Friday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. I'm not sure how it happened, but we've finally reached the end of the regular season. In less than 72 hours, not only will the regular season be over, but we'll also know who's moving on to the playoffs. If you're a fan of one of the 18 teams that won't be headed to the postseason, don't worry, we're not just going to totally ignore you next week and that's because we'll be talking plenty about offseason coaching changes along with free agency and the draft.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Buccaneers have a Saints problem, and it might not be over just yet

If there’s one team the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may want to avoid when the playoffs begin, it’s the New Orleans Saints. That became abundantly clear Sunday night when they lost to New Orleans for the fourth time in as many regular-season games since they acquired Tom Brady. However, the loss only increases the chances of Tampa facing New Orleans in the playoffs.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
letsbeardown.com

Justin Fields Takes Another Shot At Matt Nagy?

An interesting end to the season for the Chicago Bears as we see two parties likely headed in total opposite directions. Bears' head coach Matt Nagy is done in Chicago and it's not likely he finds another head coaching job while quarterback Justin Fields is just getting his time in Chicago started and it looks like it's going to be quite the awesome career.
NFL
FanSided

Former Tom Brady teammate isn’t having it with Antonio Brown comments

Antonio Brown has made a lot of questionable comments over the past day, and it was only a matter of time before someone called him out about what he said about Tom Brady. Antonio Brown is burning bridges as fast as he can on his exit tour from the Buccaneers. Even Tom Brady can’t escape the criticism, which is strange considering what Brady did for Brown to get this opportunity.
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

34K+
Followers
32K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy