ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Union Public Schools move to distance learning Friday

By Ryan Beck, FOX23 News
KRMG
KRMG
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ftd6x_0ddz0hfy00
VIDEO: Union Public Schools to start the school year with in-person learning VIDEO: Union Public Schools to start the school year with in-person learning

TULSA, Okla. — The Union Public School District said in a statement that all students will be moving to distance learning on Friday, Jan. 7 because they cannot safely staff schools due to a significant rise in COVID-19 numbers.

The district stated that they would send devices home with the students and that Friday will count as an instructional day.

According to the statement, they will evaluate the situation on Thursday to determine if they will need to stay in distance learning next week.

The district says evening activities will not be canceled and will continue as scheduled. Updates will be posted on unionps.org.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Chicago teachers accept COVID deal, keeping kids in school

CHICAGO — (AP) — Students in the nation's third-largest school district returned to classrooms Wednesday after Chicago Public Schools canceled five days of classes amid a standoff with the teachers' union over COVID-19 safety protocols. Their return happened the same day the full membership of the Chicago Teachers...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tulsa, OK
Education
Local
Oklahoma Education
City
Tulsa, OK
KRMG

The lawmaker looking to legalize a form of sports betting

Okla. — An Oklahoma law maker is making sure the state gets a some of the sports betting world, pie. In Green Country, if you missed out on putting money down on the last bedlam battle, or this weeks Alabama and Georgia game, due to sports gambling being illegal in Oklahoma, you may not miss out next season.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
8K+
Followers
46K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy