Clark, Murray named to Wooden Award midseason Top 25 watch list

 3 days ago

A pair of Iowa basketball players were named among the 25 best in the college sport. Sophomores Caitlin Clark and Keegan Murray made the Wooden Award midseason Top 25 watch list for men’s and women’s basketball on Wednesday.

Both players have won multiple Big Ten Player of the Week honors so far this season.

Clark is coming off a Carver-Hawkeye Arena-record 44 points against Evansville. She’s fourth in the country in scoring at 24.2 points per game, while also grabbing 8.6 rebounds and dishing out 6.8 assists per game.

Keegan Murray had 35 points and 8 rebounds his last time out, an 80-75 win over Maryland. He’s currently number one in the county in points per game, averaging 24.5.

Iowa’s women’s team is back in action at home on Thursday against Northwestern. The men’s team travels to Wisconsin to play the Badgers next. That’s also on Thursday.

Local 4 WHBF

Linderbaum and Moss named Sporting News All-Americans

More All-American honors are coming to Iowa City, as Iowa junior center Tyler Linderbaum and senior corner Riley Moss were named Sporting News All-Americans on Tuesday morning. Linderbaum has now earned first team honors on four of five All-America teams that are used in determining Consensus All-America status. He was named an AP All-American on Monday. […]
IOWA CITY, IA
