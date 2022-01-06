ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Cornell’s Daughter Toni Cornell Delivers Heartfelt Cover of ‘Hallelujah’

By Rania Aniftos
Billboard
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt just 17 years old, Toni Cornell is already showing off the musical genes she got from her father, the late Soundgarden/Audioslave singer Chris Cornell. The teenage artist took to Instagram on Wednesday (Jan. 5) to share...

