ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Boston Marathon Bomber Hasn't Paid Victims Despite Thousands Deposited in His Fund, Officials Say

By NBC4 Washington
NBC Washington
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConvicted Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev hasn't been paying fines or victims with the tens of thousands of dollars deposited into his trust fund, including a COVID-19 relief payment he...

www.nbcwashington.com

Comments / 0

Related
Shore News Network

Boston Marathon Bomber Received Hundreds In COVID-19 Relief Payments

Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev received $1,400 in COVID-19 relief funds during the latest round of federal stimulus, according to court documents. Tsarnaev received the $1,400 stimulus payment in mid-June 2021, according to a Wednesday filing by federal prosecutors. The documents also show that the bomber received roughly $20,000 from other sources. The money may assist him in buying goods and products for use in prison, including clothing and food.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
TheDailyBeast

Boston Bomber May Have to Give His $1400 Stimulus Check to Victims

As the Boston Marathon bomber, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, sits behind bars in a maximum security prison, authorities are considering giving his $1,400 COVID-19 stimulus check to his victims. Tsarnaev was ordered to serve a life sentence for the 2013 attack that killed 8-year-old Martin Richard, 23-year-old Lingzi Lu, and 29-year-old Krystle Campbell, and wounded over 200 others. He was also ordered to pay his victims $101,126,627 in criminal restitution. As reported by MassLive, however, court documents allege that as of Dec. 22, 2021, Tsarnaev has only paid $2,202.03, and has $3,885.06 in his “inmate trust account,” a sum that includes the $1,400 stimulus check that went to millions of Americans. The U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts filed paperwork Wednesday to have the funding pulled from the account and allocated to the outstanding restitution bill.
BOSTON, MA
newbostonpost.com

Boston Marathon Bomber Got Coronavirus Stimulus Check

The Boston Marathon bomber got a $1,400 check from the federal government last year. Dzhokar Tsarnaev was eligible for a stimulus check from the American Rescue Plan — and got one, as many media outlets report. Last year, a trio of Republican U.S. senators — Bill Cassidy of Louisiana,...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dzhokhar Tsarnaev
Bryan College Station Eagle

Boston bomber shouldn't get funds

For Pete's sake, now I've heard everything! The Boston Bomber, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, has received COVID relief money (more than $1,000). It was mailed to his prison address. He already is well off because he receives money from misguided sympathizers who make sure that his jail account always is full. [Editor's note: Tsarnaev's prison account funds were seized this week for failure to pay restitution to his victims.]
BRYAN, TX
tennesseestar.com

Georgia’s Two U.S. Senators Killed Amendment That Would Have Stopped Boston Marathon Bomber from Obtaining COVID-19 Relief Money

Federal officials gave convicted Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev a COVID-19 relief payment of $1,400 last year, according to newly filed court documents, but he would not have obtained that money without help from Georgia’s two U.S. senators. Senator Raphael Warnock (D-GA) and Senator Jon Ossoff (D-GA) helped defeat...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trust Fund#Nbcnews Com#Boston Marathon Bomber
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
AL.com

Plea deal in $1 million Alabama COVID relief fraud could lead to more cases

A Mobile-area case of COVID-19 assistance fraud may have topped $1 million in aid improperly claimed by dozens of applicants, according to federal prosecutors. A Saraland woman, Corine Campbell, pleaded guilty Monday to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, as well as a firearms charge. The charge relates to illicit Paycheck Protection Program loans involving two other participants, but that may be the tip of the iceberg: Prosecutors say Campbell “admits the United States could prove beyond a reasonable doubt that she conspired with others to prepare or assisted in preparing more than 50 false PPP loan applications during the time frame alleged in the conspiracy count, which resulted in actual or attempted fraud totaling $1,000,000.”
ALABAMA STATE
TheDailyBeast

How a Minnesota Family of Seven Died in Their Beds at Home

When relatives hadn’t heard from the seven members of the Hernandez family for a few days, they asked authorities in Minnesota do a wellness check on Saturday night. What police discovered shocked the community of Moorhead, a small city on the North Dakota border, to the core: all seven family members, ranging in age from 37 to 7, were lying dead in their beds in the duplex home.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy