Richmond, VA

Uber rider refunded $600 bill after interstate shutdown

By The Associated Press
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 3 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond man has been refunded the $600 he was charged for an Uber ride that became trapped with hundreds of others on an icy stretch of Interstate 95 in Virginia this week.

WTOP-FM reports that Andrew Peters was returning from San Francisco and taking an Uber from Dulles International Airport on Monday and got stuck.

After a nine-hour trek, Peters got home Tuesday and paid a $200 bill, to which another $400 charged was added.

In a statement, Uber said Peters would get his money back and the driver's pay would not be affected.

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

