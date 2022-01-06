Cameron County reports 1 coronavirus-related death and 732 positive cases

Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. reported on Friday that from Dec. 11, 2021 through Jan. 7, 86 county employees have tested positive for COVID-19. The employees who tested positive work in the following departments: Parks and Recreation Dept., Public Works Pct. 1, Public Works Pct. 2, International Bridge System, Juvenile Probation Dept., Public Health, Sheriff’s Department, Auditor’s Office, Civil Legal Division, Constable Pct. 4, Constable Pct. 5, Extension Office, Emergency Rental Assistance Office, Elections Department, County Clerk’s Office, Adult Probation Dept., Tax Assessor-Collector’s Office, Commissioner Pct. 1, Commissioner Pct. 2, Commissioner Pct. 3, Amphitheater and Event Center Dept., Justice of the Peace, Pct.2-1, Justice of the Peace Pct. 3-1, and the Information Technology Department.
Comments / 0