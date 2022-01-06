Cameron County reports 1 coronavirus-related death and 732 positive cases

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The latest figures from the Minnesota Department of Health show that, in tandem with the exploding number of COVID-19 cases due to the omicron variant, cases of influenza are also stacking up in Minnesota. The state’s figures for the last week of the year show a jump in hospitalizations from the previous week — 116 in total. Last winter, there were only 35 hospitalizations for the entire flu season. There have already been 327 to date so far this winter, lending credence to health experts’ fears that the populace would soon be laboring under a “twindemic.” Meanwhile, many hospitals are...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO