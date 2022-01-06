ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron County, TX

Cameron County reports 1 coronavirus-related death and 732 positive cases

By KRGV Digital
KRGV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCameron County on Wednesday reported one coronavirus-related death and 732 positive cases of COVID-19. A woman in her 40s from Brownsville died as a result of the virus. The woman was unvaccinated, according to a report released by the Cameron County Public Health Department. Of the 732...

