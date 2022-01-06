TDOT crews prepare for snow, ice on roads

The Tennessee Department of Transportation has been preparing to respond to the winter weather that has moved into the state.

On Wednesday, TDOT trucks began treating state roads with brine in preparation. The government agency opened up the salt barn and crews began around-the-clock shifts.

"We have 43,000 tons of salt ready and more than 500,000 gallons of brine. So, we're fully stocked, we're prepared," said Rebekah Hammonds, TDOT spokesperson for Region 3.

Hammonds asked drivers to give TDOT crews space as they do their jobs after the storm hits. She said it's important drivers slow down on the roadways in general when conditions are icy.

TDOT is sending trucks and plows out to tackle the snow and salt the roads to combat ice. The department clears roads based on a priority list. Trucks will work on main roads such as interstates and high traffic state routes, then move to secondary state routes.

"Crews will range from county to county, and from district to district. So they will all vary in numbers. But basically, we work eight, 16-hour shifts... which means every eight hours, we have at least two crews out plowing and treating roads," Hammonds said.

Nashville's department of transportation started doing the same as TDOT but on city roads. A spokesperson said they often cooperate with the state agency during winter storms.

Hardware stores are seeing an increased demand for goods used in snow and ice removal. Cole Guthrie, the owner of Guthrie's Ace Hardware in West Nashville, said they've pre-ordered lots of items, including sleds.

"One of the biggest concerns that I have is the cold temperatures," said Guthrie.

He added that much of what he was selling was deicing chemicals for pipes.